WT’s Cornette Library to Host Murder-Mystery Event, Book Signing

CANYON, Texas — The first floor of West Texas A&M University’s Cornette Library will be transformed into a cruise ship floating on a sea of deceit, intrigue, and shenanigans in an upcoming fundraiser event.

Friends of the Cornette Library will host a murder-mystery interactive dinner theater, “Set Sail for Disaster,” from 6 to 8 p.m. April 22 in the library on WT’s Canyon campus.

Friends Board Chairperson Dr. Joanna Kimbell, clinical assistant professor of business law and management in the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business and an actor in numerous Amarillo Little Theatre productions, will be master of ceremonies.

Attendees can either volunteer to act as suspects or work together to solve the mystery.

All money raised will be used by Friends to support library activities and collections. Past activities have included supporting the installation of the Robert Frost statue in front of the library in an area that will eventually become a Poets’ Garden.

Cost is $30 each or $55 for couples for Friends members and $40 each or $70 for couples for nonmembers. Memberships are available during the ticket-purchasing process at give.wtamu.edu/o/west-texas-am-university/i/wt-general-donation-page/s/cornette-library.

Seating is limited. Reservations are due April 18.

For information, call 806-651-2215.

Poet Claudia Stuart Sets Book Signing

Claudia Stuart, a WT professor emeritus and 2021 Distinguished Alumni award winner, will sign copies of the fourth edition of her book “Poetry, Prose and Penguins and Today Is Another Great Day.”

Stuart will sign books at 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. April 20 on the first floor of WT’s Cornette Library.

“This signing is open to the WT campus community and the community at large,” Stuart said. “Students, in particular, are always seeking, and that’s what you need to appreciate poetry.”

Stuart also will have other books and her penguin paintings on porcelain tiles on hand.

For information, call 806-651-2229.

Cornette Library is a critical way WT provides intellectual resources to the campus and community, a key maxim of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched in September 2021 — has raised more than $120 million.