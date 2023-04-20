WT+Choral+Programs+to+Offer+Free+Spring+Concert

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University’s choral program will offer a concert of spiritual, folk and classical favorites in an upcoming performance.

The WT Collegiate Choir, Chamber Singers and Chorale will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 25 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus.

“A variety of music will be performed including some classics from the Renaissance to some popular songs of our time,” said Dr. Sean Pullen, associate professor of music and director of choral activities. “The concert highlight will be the ‘Choral Dances’ from Benjamin Britten’s ‘Gloriana,’ which will be performed by the WT Chorale.”

Other works will include “Ain’t Got Time to Die,” “How Do I Love Thee,” “Gloria” by Paul Basler, “Hard Times, Come Again No More” by Stephen Foster, “Sailing” by Christopher Cross, “When Will I Be Loved” by the Everly Brothers and “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.”

A roster of choir members is below.

Admission is free. For information, call 806-654-2840.

Fostering an appreciation of the arts is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched in September 2021 — has raised more than $120 million.

West Texas A&M University Spring Choir Rosters

(Name, Hometown, Major, Classification)

Collegiate Choir

Soprano

Keeli Crabtree, Canyon, Biology/Pre-Vet, Sophomore

Grace Gaertner, Whitehouse, Music Therapy, Senior

Kylee Gillenwaters, Bushland, Music

Bailey Heiler, Amarillo, Psychology, Freshman

Sauncy Reddick, Beaver, Oklahoma, Music Education, Junior

Lorelei Sicks, Amarillo, Music Therapy, Freshman

Alto

Saralyn Corey, Dallas, Music Therapy, Junior

Catherine Dockery, Wichita Falls, Music Education, Freshman

Isabella Escobar, Borger, Studio Art, Sophomore

Edna Orona, El Paso, Music Education, Freshman

Becca Hall, Flagstaff, Arizona, Communications, Freshman

Tenor

Caedon Dietz, Dresden, Germany, Music Industry, Freshman

Jonathan Enriquez, El Paso, Music Education, Senior

Eduardo Guaderrama, Friona, Conducting, Graduate Student

Alberto Macias, Hart

Bass

Brady Fellers, Amarillo, Music Education, Junior

Madison Jonas, Amarillo, Guest

Cody Maxey, Amarillo, Vocal Performance, Music Technology, Sophomore

Chamber Singers

Soprano

Sarah Estes, Turpin, Oklahoma, Vocal Performance Freshman

Grace Gaertner, Whitehouse, Music Therapy, Senior

Sauncy Reddick, Beaver, Oklahoma, Music Education, Junior

Alto

Bailey Heiler, Amarillo, Psychology, Freshman

Austen Jones, Amarillo, Music Technology, Sophomore

Tenor

Jonathan Enriquez, El Paso, Music Education, Senior

Eduardo Guaderrama, Friona, Conducting, Graduate Student

Justin Williamson, Amarillo, Vocal Performance, Graduate Student

Bass

Brady Fellers, Borger, Music Education, Junior

Ethan Klein, Aurora, Colorado, Accounting, Sophomore

Cody Maxey, Amarillo, Vocal Performance/Music Technology, Sophomore

Chorale

Soprano

Morgan Baily, El Paso, Musical Theater, Freshman

Sarah Boydston, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Music Education, Sophomore

Selestial Calderon, El Paso, Music Therapy, Freshman

Sarah Estes, Turpin, OK, Vocal Performance, Freshman

Hannah Felker, Amarillo, Business, Sophomore

Grace Gaertner, Whitehouse, Music Therapy, Senior

Maegan Gilley, Abilene, Music Education, Senior

Weslie Harman, McKinney, Music Education, Senior

Erin Hinds, Amarillo, Music Education, Vocal Performance, Junior

Gracie Ingham, Amarillo, International Affairs, Junior

Austen Jones, Amarillo, Music Technology. Sophomore

Sauncy Reddick, Beaver, Oklahoma, Music Education, Junior

Alto

McKenna Cooper, Midlothian, Music Therapy/Vocal Performance, Junior

Faith Harrison, Hereford, Music Education, Senior

Abigail Hite, Nashville, Music Education/Performance, Junior

Anna Holcomb, Amarillo, Psychology, Freshman

Holly Holcomb, Amarillo, Music Therapy, Sophomore

Brooklynn King, Pearland, Vocal Performance, Sophomore

Zoe Kizziar, Canyon, Music Education, Freshman

Erin Klein, Aurora, Colorado, Digital Media Communications, Freshman

Hope McClure, Mineral Wells, Music Therapy, Sophomore

Madison Moreno, El Paso, Music Education, Senior

Marlee Ramirez, Canyon, Music Education/Vocal Performance, Freshman

Elaina Robinson, Amarillo, EC-6 Interdisciplinary Studies, Junior

Hailey Williams, Lubbock, Undeclared, Freshman

Tenor

Julian Ayala, Fort Worth, Music Business-Technology, Senior

Grant Denny, Amarillo, Animal Science, Pre-Vet, Sophomore

Jonathan Enriquez, El Paso, Music Education, Senior

Eduardo Guaderram, Friona, Conducting, Graduate Student

Caleb Hesse, Bushland, Piano, Senior

Josh Moreno, Canyon, Music Education, Sophomore

Gideon Talley, Canyon, Music Technology, Freshman

Justin Williamson, Amarillo, Vocal Performance, Graduate Student

Bass

Rayden Caster, Canyon, Mechanical Engineering, Freshman

Ethan Evers, Canyon, Music Therapy, Freshman

Brady Fellers, Borger, Music Education, Junior

Kelton Harbison, Canyon, Music Education, Freshman

Kyler Hilton, Canyon, Music Education, Freshman

Youngsoo Kim, South Korea, Vocal Performance, Graduate Student

Ethan Klein, Aurora, Colorado, Accounting, Sophomore

Daniel Taylor, Leander, Chemistry, Senior

Logan Warren, Littlefield, Music, Senior