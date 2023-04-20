WT Choral Programs to Offer Free Spring Concert
CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University’s choral program will offer a concert of spiritual, folk and classical favorites in an upcoming performance.
The WT Collegiate Choir, Chamber Singers and Chorale will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 25 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus.
“A variety of music will be performed including some classics from the Renaissance to some popular songs of our time,” said Dr. Sean Pullen, associate professor of music and director of choral activities. “The concert highlight will be the ‘Choral Dances’ from Benjamin Britten’s ‘Gloriana,’ which will be performed by the WT Chorale.”
Other works will include “Ain’t Got Time to Die,” “How Do I Love Thee,” “Gloria” by Paul Basler, “Hard Times, Come Again No More” by Stephen Foster, “Sailing” by Christopher Cross, “When Will I Be Loved” by the Everly Brothers and “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.”
A roster of choir members is below.
Admission is free. For information, call 806-654-2840.
Fostering an appreciation of the arts is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.
That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched in September 2021 — has raised more than $120 million.
West Texas A&M University Spring Choir Rosters
(Name, Hometown, Major, Classification)
Collegiate Choir
Soprano
Keeli Crabtree, Canyon, Biology/Pre-Vet, Sophomore
Grace Gaertner, Whitehouse, Music Therapy, Senior
Kylee Gillenwaters, Bushland, Music
Bailey Heiler, Amarillo, Psychology, Freshman
Sauncy Reddick, Beaver, Oklahoma, Music Education, Junior
Lorelei Sicks, Amarillo, Music Therapy, Freshman
Alto
Saralyn Corey, Dallas, Music Therapy, Junior
Catherine Dockery, Wichita Falls, Music Education, Freshman
Isabella Escobar, Borger, Studio Art, Sophomore
Edna Orona, El Paso, Music Education, Freshman
Becca Hall, Flagstaff, Arizona, Communications, Freshman
Tenor
Caedon Dietz, Dresden, Germany, Music Industry, Freshman
Jonathan Enriquez, El Paso, Music Education, Senior
Eduardo Guaderrama, Friona, Conducting, Graduate Student
Alberto Macias, Hart
Bass
Brady Fellers, Amarillo, Music Education, Junior
Madison Jonas, Amarillo, Guest
Cody Maxey, Amarillo, Vocal Performance, Music Technology, Sophomore
Chamber Singers
Soprano
Sarah Estes, Turpin, Oklahoma, Vocal Performance Freshman
Grace Gaertner, Whitehouse, Music Therapy, Senior
Sauncy Reddick, Beaver, Oklahoma, Music Education, Junior
Alto
Bailey Heiler, Amarillo, Psychology, Freshman
Austen Jones, Amarillo, Music Technology, Sophomore
Tenor
Jonathan Enriquez, El Paso, Music Education, Senior
Eduardo Guaderrama, Friona, Conducting, Graduate Student
Justin Williamson, Amarillo, Vocal Performance, Graduate Student
Bass
Brady Fellers, Borger, Music Education, Junior
Ethan Klein, Aurora, Colorado, Accounting, Sophomore
Cody Maxey, Amarillo, Vocal Performance/Music Technology, Sophomore
Chorale
Soprano
Morgan Baily, El Paso, Musical Theater, Freshman
Sarah Boydston, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Music Education, Sophomore
Selestial Calderon, El Paso, Music Therapy, Freshman
Sarah Estes, Turpin, OK, Vocal Performance, Freshman
Hannah Felker, Amarillo, Business, Sophomore
Grace Gaertner, Whitehouse, Music Therapy, Senior
Maegan Gilley, Abilene, Music Education, Senior
Weslie Harman, McKinney, Music Education, Senior
Erin Hinds, Amarillo, Music Education, Vocal Performance, Junior
Gracie Ingham, Amarillo, International Affairs, Junior
Austen Jones, Amarillo, Music Technology. Sophomore
Sauncy Reddick, Beaver, Oklahoma, Music Education, Junior
Alto
McKenna Cooper, Midlothian, Music Therapy/Vocal Performance, Junior
Faith Harrison, Hereford, Music Education, Senior
Abigail Hite, Nashville, Music Education/Performance, Junior
Anna Holcomb, Amarillo, Psychology, Freshman
Holly Holcomb, Amarillo, Music Therapy, Sophomore
Brooklynn King, Pearland, Vocal Performance, Sophomore
Zoe Kizziar, Canyon, Music Education, Freshman
Erin Klein, Aurora, Colorado, Digital Media Communications, Freshman
Hope McClure, Mineral Wells, Music Therapy, Sophomore
Madison Moreno, El Paso, Music Education, Senior
Marlee Ramirez, Canyon, Music Education/Vocal Performance, Freshman
Elaina Robinson, Amarillo, EC-6 Interdisciplinary Studies, Junior
Hailey Williams, Lubbock, Undeclared, Freshman
Tenor
Julian Ayala, Fort Worth, Music Business-Technology, Senior
Grant Denny, Amarillo, Animal Science, Pre-Vet, Sophomore
Jonathan Enriquez, El Paso, Music Education, Senior
Eduardo Guaderram, Friona, Conducting, Graduate Student
Caleb Hesse, Bushland, Piano, Senior
Josh Moreno, Canyon, Music Education, Sophomore
Gideon Talley, Canyon, Music Technology, Freshman
Justin Williamson, Amarillo, Vocal Performance, Graduate Student
Bass
Rayden Caster, Canyon, Mechanical Engineering, Freshman
Ethan Evers, Canyon, Music Therapy, Freshman
Brady Fellers, Borger, Music Education, Junior
Kelton Harbison, Canyon, Music Education, Freshman
Kyler Hilton, Canyon, Music Education, Freshman
Youngsoo Kim, South Korea, Vocal Performance, Graduate Student
Ethan Klein, Aurora, Colorado, Accounting, Sophomore
Daniel Taylor, Leander, Chemistry, Senior
Logan Warren, Littlefield, Music, Senior