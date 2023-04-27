Sculpture Exhibition to Open in WT’s Fitz Gallery

CANYON, Texas — A student sculptor will be featured in the final art exhibition of the school year at West Texas A&M University.

“Limbo” by Tiahna-Dawn Brecheisen, a senior studio art major from Amarillo, will be on view May 4 to 20 in the Dord Fitz Formal Gallery in Mary Moody Northen Hall. An opening reception is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. May 4.

Brecheisen’s exhibition will combine ceramics, family memorabilia and recycled objects in a salon-style gallery setting that represents home.

She said this semester has been her greatest challenge as an artist.

“When I learned I had the opportunity to utilize the entire gallery, I expanded my original idea and fell in love with the concept of turning the room into a way to communicate with those I have lost,” Brecheisen said. “I want the audience to feel as welcome in the gallery as they do in their own homes. I want them to feel comfort in knowing if they are grieving and healing, they are not alone. I want my family to know I have learned from them, and I will do better.”

Brecheisen’s work is about memory, loss and reverence, said Misty Gamble, assistant professor of art.

“In the tradition of outsider art and naïve art, she creates elaborate installations of found art objects and constructed forms using deconstructed and reconstructed materials collected after her grandfather’s passing,” Gamble said.

Also on view in the Northen atrium are posters from graphic design students of all classifications.

Fitz Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and by appointment Fridays and Saturdays. Email [email protected].

