TELUS: The New Mental Health App for WT Students

Kerrigan Jensen, Multimedia JournalistSeptember 23, 2024
Kerrigan Jensen

The Texas A&M University system has recently made available a mental health app called TELUS, free for all students, including students at West Texas A&M University.

TELUS is an app that helps users in a variety of ways. TELUS provides self-health assessments for depression, anxiety, drug and alcohol use.

Makaela Webb, a Case Specialist working through the Counseling Office at WT, elaborates on the resources that it provides to students.

“TELUS provides immediate access to chat, or phone sessions, tele-health sessions through Zoom, referrals to in-person counselors in Amarillo, and crisis sessions,” Webb said.

TELUS also offers help and resources for suicide prevention, coping, anxiety and depression.

It also provides online fitness help, access to articles and resources on relationships, handling stress, suicide prevention, financial and time management tips and much more.

Webb explains the unique features that TELUS provides.

“In addition, there is a peer-support feature,” Webb said. ““This feature is similar to Yik Yak, it allows students to express their feelings and thoughts anonymously to their peers. After posting, other students using the app are able to respond to others’ posts to hopefully uplift them and encourage them to seek professional services.”

TELUS provides mental health care and support for every student. They do this by not requiring payment and insurance as Webb explains.

“The app is, again, free and open to students 24/7,” Webb said. ““There is not a time that mental health care is not available to students. They do not have to have insurance, and they can continue to access the app 90 days after leaving school due to graduation or leaving school.”

Through the TELUS app, users and students can also connect to their school’s counseling services to make the service even more personalized and helpful.

