Christmas Far & Wide; how international students plan to celebrate this year

Gladys Essel is a graduate student studying for a Master of Science in Finance and Economics at West Texas A&M University. Essel is originally from Central Ghana and while at WT she is also the president of the International Student Organization.

While being over 6,000 miles from home, Essel is planning to spend Christmas a little differently this year.

“This Christmas I plan to spend my time in Amarillo,” Essel said. “As I won’t be going home to Ghana. Though I won’t be surrounded by family this year, I’m looking forward to immersing myself in the local festivities and connecting with fellow students.”

Essel describes how Christmas in the U.S. will look like for her this year and how she has celebrated Christmas in the past with her family in Ghana.

“At home, Christmas is a vibrant celebration filled with joy, music and delicious food,” Essel said. “We have various traditions, such as sharing special meals with family, singing carols and attending church services.”

The spirit of Christmas is universal while also being unique in different countries throughout the world.

“Since moving here, my approach to celebrating Christmas has shifted,” Essel said. “While I miss the lively gatherings back home, I’ve learned to find joy in new traditions. I’ve enjoyed exploring local customs and connecting with those who also celebrate this special time of year, even if it looks different. I will go out to see Christmas lights.”

Tokoni Forun is a graduate student who is also studying for a Master of Science in Finance and Economics at WT and will also be celebrating Christmas far from home this year.

Forun is originally from Nigeria; however this year, she will be spending Christmas in Chicago with her family.

Forun elaborated on the differences between celebrating holidays in different parts of the world.

Forun said that the main differences are “The food and the culture” and she misses the food during the holidays in her home country the most.

Forun explained what Christmas means to her and to her family.

“It’s a time to reconnect with family and share the love of Christmas,” Forun said.