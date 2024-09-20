WT sees an increase in undergrad enrollment for fall 2024

Newly released figures show that in spite of recent issues with students applying for financial aid, West Texas A&M University actually saw an increase in undergraduate students for the fall 2024 semester.

The federal government released the newly improved Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) earlier this year. While the changes were made to make the process easier and smoother for students, there were a couple of complications students faced when filing the FAFSA over the summer. Students are required to fill out the FAFSA to gain access to federal grants and loans, as well as aid and scholarships at state and private universities.

“In a year of unprecedented challenges and delays with the FAFSA, many colleges and universities across the nation were not able to award financial aid in a timely manner, causing their enrollment numbers to decline,” said Mike Knox, vice president for enrollment management. “At WT, we were able to better help our students navigate those challenges, and I think we see that reflected in our undergraduate numbers.”

Overall, undergraduate enrollment rose slightly less than one percent from fall 2023. Sophomore and senior undergrad enrollment increased by more than one percent year over year, and freshman and junior enrollment rose by 0.2 percent.

Public universities all over Texas typically report enrollment for the spring and fall semesters on the 12th day of classes. WT census day showed that enrollment remained steady from fall 2023; it only decreased by six students, going from 9,061 to 9,055.

Officials from WT accredited the increase to the University’s diligence in helping students fill out their FAFSA promptly. They have also developed many innovative strategies designed to increase enrollment, which they believe has also contributed to the rise in students.

One strategy WT has created to help student enrollment is a no-charge textbook and other educational resources in all core classes. The pledge for these resources was first made in January. This innovation started for the first time this fall semester. A deal was made with major publishing houses Cengage and McGraw Hill, which will provide students with digital textbooks and ancillary materials, including digital learning platforms, mobile apps and more. With this initiative, students can save $800 per semester, if not more, depending on their major.

WT also launched its first embedded associate degree this semester, and seven more are planned for the spring. Following the recent approval of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, students can now earn an associate degree in mathematics while completing their bachelor’s degree.

According to the latest enrollment figure, the number of doctoral students increased by 18.4 percent over the previous year. WT offers doctoral programs in educational leadership and agriculture.

More than 48 percent of WT undergraduates are first-generation college students, 61 percent are eligible for Pell Grants and 23 percent are online-only students.

WT’s Pre-University Program has seen an increase of 152 percent in high school enrollment. This dual credit-hour program shows that younger students are eager to begin earning college credits.

WT remains committed to being regionally responsive to the needs of the Texas Panhandle, as laid out in the University’s long-range plan. The historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign funds the plan.