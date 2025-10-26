Where education meets entrepreneurship: Fall 2025 student market

On Oct. 14, 2025, West Texas A&M University’s (WT) Student Government (SGA) hosted a small-business market in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center (JBK). The market allowed student entrepreneurs to sell their goods and services to others on campus.

This event marks the second student market hosted by SGA. Former president of the organization, Kyal Browne, proposed the idea, and in the Spring of 2025, the first student market was launched. Agricultural media and communication major and current SGA president, Mary Vivian Ivy, shared how the market impacts students.

“I really hope students just kind of, you know, get the opportunity to brag about themselves and show off what they get to do outside of school and outside of the classroom, cause those things are very important and make us unique in who we are as individuals,” said Ivy. “So I think this is a great opportunity to give students a chance to do that.”

The student market provided vendors with an opportunity to grow their small businesses. Agricultural business major, Morgan Roye, started her business in March of 2025, calling it “Oh Shoot That’s Cute Boutique.” She shared how SGA’s first market helped her get her business off the ground.

“My roommate actually helped me out. She was at the student market last year, and she was like, ‘hey, do you wanna put these clips that you made on my table, and we’ll see how they do?’ And I made a grand total of $17, but that was my motivation, so I started doing it,” Roye said. “It’s nice to come and have kind of a free space to sell. And I guess it’s just kind of a way to reach out to your fellow students.”

Homemade goods were not the only thing being sold at the market; some vendors sold services. Animal science pre-vet freshman, Samantha Carlson, shared that after perusing through the various vendors, it was a table selling a service that piqued her interest.

“The more interesting tables are the ones that aren’t selling things and are more here for the student body, because it adds diversity to us. And instead of a product, they’re selling like their organization to us,” Carlson said. “BuffCares is the one that piques my interest. They’re an organization that helps students get out of addiction and continue on to get their degrees here at WT despite their circumstances in the past. And I think they’re doing a good thing to help us,” she added.

Live music was also played while students shopped. WT senior and business management major Nelson McKinney provided music for the event.

“I’ll be attempting to entertain some folks here at the student market, just singing and playing, a little picking, a little grinning, doing some country music,” McKinney said. When asked what songs would be played, McKinney said, “Oh, a little George Strait, a little Merle Haggard. Maybe I’ll throw in some originals, some gospel music, you know, we’ll do a little bit of everything, all the good stuff.”

Students can expect the next student market to take place in the Pedestrian Mall in Spring 2026. For updates, information, or questions regarding upcoming events hosted by SGA, follow them on Instagram or visit their office in room 102 of the JBK.