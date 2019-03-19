The PRAIRIE

Buffs by day, entrepreneurs by night.

How to become an entrepreneur while at WTAMU. Video Series, Video 2

Esteban Ponce

Esteban Ponce, Advertising Manager
March 19, 2019
Filed under Features, Showcase, Video

WTAMU organizations are a pivotal part of student life on campus. They assist buffs with their career development, and more importantly they are a real-life experiential learning platform. Enactus is a student organization that uses innovation and business principles that boost the entrepreneur spirit thought social values. In this second video, Trevor Fleeman, CEO of Enactus, points out the mission of engaging in entrepreneurial activities. Marissa Crisostomo, assistant professor of decision management at WTAMU, explains the annual idea challenge developed by Enactus. For more information contact Enactus by Facebook @WTEnactus.

About the Contributor
Esteban Ponce, Advertising Manager

My name is Esteban Ponce. I am a junior Advertising and Public Relations major. I have a passion for insightful and creative ways of delivering messages,...

