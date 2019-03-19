Buffs by day, entrepreneurs by night.

Esteban Ponce

WTAMU organizations are a pivotal part of student life on campus. They assist buffs with their career development, and more importantly they are a real-life experiential learning platform. Enactus is a student organization that uses innovation and business principles that boost the entrepreneur spirit thought social values. In this second video, Trevor Fleeman, CEO of Enactus, points out the mission of engaging in entrepreneurial activities. Marissa Crisostomo, assistant professor of decision management at WTAMU, explains the annual idea challenge developed by Enactus. For more information contact Enactus by Facebook @WTEnactus.