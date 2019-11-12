Lights, Camera, Action All Discussed in Upcoming Film Studies Class

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

CANYON, Texas—West Texas A&M University’s Communication Department will offer a film studies course “Movies of the 80’s” beginning Spring 2020. This course will teach students how to critique a film by dissecting it for plot holes, editing, acting, and other production components.

“The main objective for this class is to teach students how to interpret film,” Dane Glenn, student success coordinator and instructor, said. “This means to not only appreciate the surface entertainment value, but also understand the themes, ethical issues, and real-world historical context.”

The class will include classic films such as “The Breakfast Club” as well as upcoming box-office movies, such as “Godzilla”, Robert Pattinson’s adaptation of “Batman”, and more.

“Films bring us together. They polarize us. They entertain us,” Glenn said, “They also have the ability to educate us, be it through social commentary, a historical drama, or a biopic.”

Students interested in this course should register for COMM 3392. Registration opened Nov. 1 and will close Dec. 17 . Spring classes start Jan. 13.

About WTAMU’s Department of Communication

The Department of Communication has two undergraduate programs, media communication and communication studies as well as a master’s program in communication. For more information, please visit https://www.wtamu.edu/academics/communication.aspx

