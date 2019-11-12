The Prairie News Issues its Final Print Copy

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Contact:

Dr. Nancy Garcia

806-651-2807

[email protected]

806-651-2414

CANYON, Texas—The Prairie, which has served as the student-run campus newspaper for 100 years at West Texas A&M University and is housed in the Department of Communication, has published its final printed version.

“We no longer have a print issue,” said Dr. Nancy Garcia, adviser for The Prairie News, “While we no longer have a newspaper, we will continue producing news and focusing our efforts on publishing for a digital audience on our website www.theprairienews.com.”

The organization has chosen to rebrand to keep up with the transition into the digital world. The paper was originally published on Oct. 20, 1919, and the final issue was released 100 years later, Oct. 21, 2019.

“While we are saddened to see the print issue go, we will continue to uphold journalistic values and provide WTAMU with stories that represent the diversity of our campus,” said Garcia, “The Prairie News will continue to be a place of learning where students can explore the wide variety of opportunities that the digital media world offers.”

About the WTAMU Department of Communication

The Department of Communication has two undergraduate programs, media communication and communication studies as well as a master’s program in communication. For more information, please visit https://www.wtamu.edu/academics/communication.aspx

###