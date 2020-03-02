Lady Buffs send the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions back to their Dens

West Texas A&M’s women’s basketball team won against Texas A&M-Commerce Lions with a score of 58-55 on Saturday, February 22. This win was substantial for the Lady Buffs because they handed the Lions their first loss of the season. Despite the record of the Lions, the Lady Buffs prepared and expected to leave with a win.

“We always go into the game thinking we are going to win,” said Camille Perkins, the assistant head coach. “There is never a game we step into that we do not believe we can come out on top, obviously every game you have to play at a very high level to get the results you want.”

In front of 850 audience members, they delivered. The Perkins believed that Lady Buffs stuck to the strategy they planned throughout the whole game, and this led to their victory. Starting the game fierce, the Lady Buffs scored the first 10 points of the game.

“The biggest highlight for me from Saturday’s game was getting the game started with a 10-0 run,” said Megan Gamble, a senior guard. “It set the tone for our offense for the rest of the game.”

Abby Spurgin, a junior post, lead this game in points, having 15 points. She was followed by Gamble, having 14 points throughout the game. Spurgin did not let the extra pressure put on her by the defense stop her from accomplishing her 10th straight game in double digits.

“I think my biggest highlight was being able to score over the defense that was doubling me,” said Spurgin. “And the five blocks I had.”

In the first half, The Lady Buffs went 64.3% from the floor in the opening half, including three from deep. They continued this hustle throughout the remainder of the game, having many memorable plays.

“I think the most memorable moment was when I shot a wide-open layup off the backboard,” said Gamble. “I still can’t believe I did that.”

The Lady Buffs ended the game with 23 rebounds, nine steals, and seven blocks, with Spurgin leading in blocks and Gamble leading in rebounds. However, despite their impressive stats, the game remained close throughout the game. The Lions were prepared for the competition. The Lions went 30.9% from the field in the game, including 3-of-15 from behind the three-point line. The Lions defense 15 defensive rebounds, ten steals, and two blocks. While most of the statistics are lacking compared to the Lady Buffs’ they excelled in one area. The Lions had 24 defensive rebounds, which kept them alive throughout the game. The Lady Buffs plan to fix this the remainder of the se

ason.

“I think that we have to rebound better and clean up our turnovers moving forward,” said Gamble. “It will help the flow of the game feel a lot better for us if we can do those two things well.”

During the last quarter, Gamble made a shot that sealed the fate for the Lady Buffs. She made the game-winning shot.

“I think just after Megan hitting that three at the end and seeing the defeat on their faces,” said Spurgin, as she remembers her teammate’s success and her team’s success.