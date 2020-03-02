Lady Buffs Equestrian Team make it to Regionals

Gallery | 7 Photos Sophia Britto Senior Kristan Hamilton begins the patterns portion as part of the class three section A competition.

The Lady Buffs Equestrian team competed at the WTAMU Horse center Friday Feb. 28 and Saturday Feb. 29. Participants were judged in both Western Horsemanship and Reining, going against competitors from Texas Tech, Tarleton State, and multiple equines teams from different universities. WTAMU’s team placed in both categories at multiple levels, starting a winning streak after their third competition of the semester. The region championship began Sunday, March 1, at 9 a.m., and winning the competition gave WTAMU’s team their 14th consecutive regional title. Of the 34 girls on the team for this season, nine of them are freshmen and are already making a name for themselves by placing high in competitions.