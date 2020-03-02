WT Equestrian Opens Three Day Show

Gallery | 9 Photos Lacy Petty Senior Rayleigh Rowell guides her mount to a stop at the end of her pattern in the open reining

West Texas A&M University Equestrian team began day one of a three day western meet on Friday. It was a successful day with multiple riders taking top honors across several divisions. The team looked to build on their success for day two to finish out the regular season with a high point team finish. West Texas A&M is the host school for both the final regular season meet of the year and the regional championships which took place on Sunday. The team competed against other regional schools such as Schreiner University, Texas Tech, Tarleton State, North Central Texas College, and several others for the regional championship on Sunday. Successful individuals and teams will have the chance to advance to the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association National Championships.