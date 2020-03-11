WTAMU Distinguished Lecture Series Speaker to Address Sports’ Contribution to Community

Contact:

March 11, 2020

CANYON, Texas—The West Texas A&M University Distinguished Lecture Series and the Department of Sports and Exercise Sciences will host Dr. Jennifer Stoll from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. on March 31 in the Jack B. Kelley Legacy Hall to share “Beyond Economic Impact: How Sports Events Contribute to Community.”

“Dr. Stoll is a rising star in the field of sport management and our department is thrilled to bring her to WT,” said Blake Price, instructor in the Department of Sports and Exercise Sciences. “She has worked side-by-side with numerous industry leaders across the nation to develop practical solutions to issues currently seen at all levels of sport. She understands the impact sport has on all communities (large or small) and presents information in a way that all stakeholders can understand.

Before creating her own consultancy, Stoll Sports Strategies, Stoll acted as the executive director of the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission where she attracted, enhanced, and built prominent sporting events, including the USA Cycling Collegiate National Championships. Stoll also worked with the PGA of America and assisted with the 2008 Ryder Cup and two Senior PGA Championships.

“Sports are a big part of the Texas Panhandle and I think Dr. Stoll will provide students and local leaders with information that they can use to enhance their own communities,” Price said.

Stoll has also partnered with SportsETA to establish the Sports Tourism Learning Institute.

“The impact of sport is far-reaching and extends well beyond coaches and athletes,” Price said. “I believe that Dr. Stoll’s combination of youth and experience will resonate with our students and they will find her presentation to be very fascinating and informative.”

Stoll earned her Ph.D. in Sport Management at Troy University and serves as an adjunct professor at Colorado Mesa University.

About WTAMU’S Distinguished Lecture Series

The Distinguished Lecture Series was created to enhance education in the classroom by inviting people of national prominence to speak to WTAMU students and the community about important issues. For more information, please visit,

