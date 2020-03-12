WTAMU’s Distinguished Lecture Series to Host Award-Winning Navajo Filmmaker

Contact:

Dr. Alex Hunt

806-651-2457

[email protected]

Immediate Release

March 12, 2020

Canyon, Texas—Award-winning Navajo/Diné filmmaker Ramona Emerson will speak at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, in the Hazlewood Room within the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum as part of West Texas A&M University’s Distinguished Lecture Series and the Center for the Study of the American West’s Garry L. Nall Lecture in Western Studies. Emerson will discuss her film “The Mayors of Shiprock.”

Emerson will also answer conduct a Q&A at 3 p.m. in the Blackburn Room of Cornette Library that day.

Emerson, who is originally from Tohatchi, N.M., earned her Bachelor of Arts in Media Arts from the University of New Mexico and her Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from the Institute of American Indian Arts. For more than 20 years, she has worked as a professional videographer, writer and editor, including work on eight films. She co-owns the production company Reel Indian Pictures in Albuquerque with her husband, Kelly Byars.

Emerson has been selected for numerous fellowships, including Sundance Native Lab Fellow, Time-Warner Storyteller Fellow, Tribeca All-Access Grantee and WGBH Producer Fellow.

About WTAMU’S Distinguished Lecture Series

The Distinguished Lecture Series was created to enhance education in the classroom by inviting people of national prominence to speak WTAMU students about important issues. For more information, please visit,https://www.wtamu.edu/about/distinguished-lecture-series.aspx