Application fees waived, Buff Promise increased to $80,000 in wake of COVID-19

April 2, 2020

CONTACT: Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University is helping families weather economic hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic by keeping prospective students’ hopes of a college education alive. To that end, WT is waiving both the graduate and undergraduate application fee through May 31, 2020, and paying 100 percent of the undergraduate tuition and fees for qualified Texas residents with an adjusted gross income up to $80,000.*

“This is part of WT’s commitment to being a regionally responsive research university as outlined in the WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World generational plan,” said University President Dr. Walter V. Wendler. “For more than a century, WT has been committed to meeting the needs, hopes and dreams of the young people of this region. We will continue to meet those needs through academic purpose and service for the next 100 years.”

An undergraduate student who wants to apply to WT may go to www.applytexas.org to complete an application. In addition to waiving the application fee, WT is also extending the freshman scholarship application deadline through May 31, 2020. For more information, visit, https://www.wtamu.edu/student-support/scholarship-opportunities-freshmen.aspx.

Undergraduate transfer students to WT not only will have the application fee waived, but also will receive automatic undergraduate transfer student scholarships, up to $3,000 a year, based on grades and earned credits. For information, visit https://wtamu.edu/student-support/scholarships-transfer-students.aspx.

WT is extending the Buff Promise eligibility deadline to May 31, 2020, and raising the family adjusted gross income level from $40,000 to $80,000 for students who qualify, and students may enroll for courses as early as June 1, 2020. The program pays 100 percent of the fall and spring in-state tuition and fees for any undergraduate Texas resident who qualifies. Buff Promise is designed to reassure academically talented students from low- and middle-income families in Texas that a university education is possible. For qualification information, visit https://www.wtamu.edu/student-support/buff-promise.aspx.

Graduate students who want to apply to WT and take advantage of the waived application fee should visit Graduate School online before May 31, 2020. To apply, visit https://www.wtamu.edu/academics/graduate-school.aspx. WT graduate students may be eligible to receive federal need-based aid and are encouraged to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). To see if you qualify, visit https://studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa.

* To see if you qualify, visit https://www.wtamu.edu/student-support/buff-promise.aspx