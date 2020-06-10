WTAMU Media Communication Professor Attends Advertising Education Foundation’s Virtual Conference

June 10, 2020

Dr. Mary Liz Brooks, assistant professor in the West Texas A&M University Department of Communication, participated in the Association of National Advertisers/Advertising Education Foundation’s Virtual Visiting Professor Program June 1-5. The two primary themes of the five-day program included methods advertising agencies are using to help their clients through the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as sharing diversity and inclusion efforts in advertising and at ad agencies.

“Participating in the ANA/AEF Virtual Visiting Professor Program allowed me to engage with industry leaders in advertising and marketing and with fellow professors from universities around the U.S.,” Dr. Brooks said. “My participation will benefit the Media Communication program in that I have further developed my advertising industry contacts and educational resources that will be useful in the classroom and in helping place students in competitive internship positions and exclusive student programs.”

The program is typically held in New York, Chicago or LA and applicants are placed in one specific location for one week where they hear from advertising industry professionals and expand on the ideas learned during the week with other professors. This year, due to COVID-19, the ANA/AEF accepted each professor who applied and rapidly changed the program to a virtual format.

“I appreciated that the ANA/AEF program coordinators quickly adapted to a virtual format which took a lot of time and effort,” Brooks said. “Because of the program and its featured speakers, I have more current case studies to implement in course lectures that will enhance student learning about advertising and marketing.”

This year’s speakers were professionals from well-known advertising agencies and media companies including R/GA, Ogilvy, IBM, Facebook and McCann Worldgroup.

