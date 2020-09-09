WT’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business Announces Professorship Appointments

CONTACT: Lynsee Bjork, 806-651-2526, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas—The Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business at West Texas A&M University has appointed four new endowed professorship positions for Fall 2020.

Appointed professors are Dr. Neil Terry as the Engler Professor of Economics, Dr. John Francois as the Donald W. Hodges Professor of Business, Dr. Liang Chen as the McCray Professor of Business Analytics and Dr. Ashley Morgan as the Macy Professor of Business.

The Engler Professorship of Economics was established in 2020 by the Paul & Virginia Engler Foundation to advance the mission of WT by supporting the teaching, research, and service activities in the Engler College of Business.

Terry, provost & executive vice president and professor of economics, earned a bachelor of arts degree in economics and history from California State University at Sacramento, followed by master’s and Ph.D. degrees in economics from Texas Tech University. His post-doctoral training includes the Management Development Program at Harvard University.

Terry joined WT in 1997 as an assistant professor and served as the dean of the College of Business from 2006 through 2019. During his time as dean, the business program achieved significant milestones, including earning initial Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business accreditation in 2012, the naming of the college in partnership with the Paul and Virginia Engler Foundation, and doubling enrollment numbers.

Terry teaches in the areas of labor economics, macroeconomic theory, and microeconomic theory. His journal publications in 2020 include articles in International Advances in Economic Research, Journal of Finance & Accountancy, Journal of Global Business

Management and Southwestern Economic Review.

“The personal respect, admiration, and friendship which Neil and I have built over time make him a great choice to be honored with an endowed professorship in the Engler College of Business,” Paul Engler said.