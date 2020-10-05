WTAMU Distinguished Lecture Series to Host Award-Winning Latinx Poets 

Contact:

Canyon, Texas—The West Texas A&M University Distinguished Lecture Series and Department of English, Philosophy and Modern Languages will host award-winning Latinx poets Wendy Trevino and Natalie Diaz in “Poetry of Displacement” on October 12. The authors will participate in an evening poetry reading at 6:30 p.m., as well as a discussion of writing at 12:30 p.m.

Both sessions will be delivered via Zoom and are free and open to the public. To attend either session, email Dr. Andrew Reynolds for the invitation link:[email protected].

“This annual event is a priority for the WT Spanish program that allows us to amplify voices on campus that are not always heard,” said Dr. Andrew Reynolds. “It is a pleasure and honor to host high-profile Latinx women writers on campus each fall.”

Trevino was born and raised in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas and now lives in San Francisco. She has published chapbooks with Perfect Lovers Press, Commune Editions and Krupskaya Books. “Brazilian no es una raza,” a bilingual edition of the chapbook she published with Commune Editions, was published by the feminist Mexican press Enjambre Literario in July 2018. Her first book-length collection of poems “Cruel Fiction” was published by Commune Editions in September 2018.

Diaz is Mojave and an enrolled member of the Gila River Indian Tribe. Her first poetry collection, “When My Brother Was an Aztec,” was published by Copper Canyon Press, and her second book, “Postcolonial Love Poem,” was published by Graywolf Press in March 2020. She is a MacArthur Fellow, a Lannan Literary Fellow, a United States Artists Ford Fellow, and a Native Arts Council Foundation Artist Fellow. Diaz is Director of the Center for Imagination in the Borderlands and is the Maxine and Jonathan Marshall Chair in Modern and Contemporary Poetry at Arizona State University. She lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

About WTAMU’S Distinguished Lecture Series

The Distinguished Lecture Series was created to enhance education in the classroom

by inviting people of national prominence to speak to WTAMU students and the community about important issues. For more information, please visit

https://www.wtamu.edu/about/distinguished-lecture-series.aspx