Arbor Day Celebrated at WT with Planting of New Trees

CANYON, Texas — Two dozen new saplings are being planted at West Texas A&M University in a continuing display of the University’s commitment to beautification and conservation.

Locusts, cedar elms, bald cypress and Chinese pistache trees are being added to the campus foliage in the University’s annual, early celebration of Arbor Day. The holiday is celebrated statewide on the first Friday in November, but WT commemorates it early because that’s a better time to plant trees in this area.

“We take our responsibility as environmental stewards very seriously, and we’re especially dedicated to maintaining campus forestry,” said Larry Bedwell, WT/SSC grounds manager. “By planting new trees every year, we’re looking down the road and providing shade and beauty for students to enjoy 50 years from now.”

Several locusts and elms will help reestablish the tree line along Russell Long Boulevard in front of the Dining Hall and Jarrett Hall. Some trees were felled in the summer of 2019 with the construction of a storm drain along the street meant to prevent standing water.

The bald cypress will help prevent drainage problems around Buff Hall by absorbing water, and the Chinese pistache, which are drought-resistant, will add aesthetic value.

The Arbor Day planting also provided an educational opportunity for horticulture students, who learned important conservation facts from groundskeepers as they planted half of the trees on Oct. 2. Remaining trees will be planted over the next two weeks.

In August, WT was recognized as a 2019 Tree Campus USA by the Arbor Day Foundation. The recognition is part of a national program launched by the foundation in 2008 that honors colleges and universities and their leaders for promoting healthy trees and engaging students and staff in the spirit of conservation.

Funding for the trees was provided by Chapman Forestry Foundation in Lubbock.

Responsiveness to the Texas Panhandle’s geography makes WT distinctive and ties into the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

