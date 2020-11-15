Paul Engler presents the first annual donation of his $80 million gift to WTAMU

According to a West Texas A&M University press release a pair of checks totaling $1 million were presented on Nov. 6 to the West Texas A&M University Foundation by Paul Engler as part of his $80 million gift to the University, currently the largest gift in WTAMU history.

A check of $500,000 was presented by Engler to both the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences and the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business. Engler and the Paul F. and Virginia J. Engler Foundation agreed to donate no less than $1 million a year for at least 80 years. This year’s donation was made on Nov. 6 at a COVID-19 wary presentation in the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences.

This unparalleled gift will aid both students and faculty through scholarships and professorships.

“This transformational gift allows us to change the trajectory of our college and how we can ultimately impact our students and our community,” said Dr. Amjad Abdullat, dean of the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business. “Through this annual gift, we have strengthened our scholarship opportunities, created professorships, supported impactful initiatives and provided support for program enhancement over the last two years,” Abdullat said.

Dr. Kevin Pond, dean of the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences too showed an immense appreciation for the $500,000 gift, stating that it will benefit both the immediate and future needs of the college.

David Terry, the new CEO of the Engler Foundation, spoke to the excitement Engler gets from seeing the impact of his gift by reading letters from student scholarship recipients. “Paul believes strongly in quality education as a driver for success in business and in life,” Terry said.

“The immense generosity of Paul Engler and the Engler Foundation truly is a transformative investment in the future of West Texas A&M,” said University President Dr. Walter Wendler. “Paul Engler’s true grit and entrepreneurial spirit completely reshaped the cattle industry, and his legacy will continue to mold West Texas A&M for the foreseeable future.”