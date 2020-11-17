Texas violinist, Havuka Lund, is a Division Finalist in the MTNA Young Artists Competition

For More Information Contact:

Havuka Lund

(806) 517-5117

[email protected]

AMARILLO, TEXAS (November 18, 2020)—Havuka Lund, an Amarillo native, will compete as Division Finalist in the MTNA Young Artists Performance Competition.

Lund, earned this opportunity after winning the Texas State MTNA Competition. A senior at West Texas A&M University, Lund has been studying violin for 15 years and is currently a student of Dr. Rossitza Goza.

In high school, she consistently won the top awards at the Greater Southwest Music Festival and UIL competitions. She has held concertmaster positions in the Amarillo Youth Symphony, WTAMU Strings Camp High School Orchestra, and TMEA Region 1 High School Orchestras.

At the age of 16, she traveled with the WTAMU Symphony Orchestra during their 2016 European tour, and in May 2019, toured South Korea with WTAMU faculty and students. Havukais a recipient of the prestigious Clara Freshour Nelson Scholarship, and as a representative of all four year, public universities in Texas, was invited to perform at the Texas Association of Music Schools State Convention in 2017. In the summer of 2019, she was offered a fellowship with the National Orchestral Institute at the University of Maryland, and later attended the highly selective Round Top Festival Institute in Round Top, Texas. She is the winner of the 2019-2020 WTAMU Concerto Competition, and the former concertmaster of the West Texas A&M University Symphony Orchestra. Currently, she serves as assistant-concertmaster of the Amarillo Symphony, and enjoys performing with Chamber Music Amarillo and the Tulsa Symphony on occasion. She credits her current teacher, Dr. Rossitza Goza, as well as Dr. Choong-ha Nam, Dr. Sarah Kemmerling, Dr. Mark Bartley, and Vesselin Todorov as her most significant mentors.

The winner of the division competition will compete in the National Finals which will be a video round this year. National Finalists will be announced in mid-January.

The three-tiered MTNA competitions begin at the state level. Winners of each State Competition advance to the Division Competition. Division winners then proceed to the National Competition Finals.

To receive more information about the MTNA National Competitions, including competition rules and applications please contact MTNA national headquarters at (888) 512-5278, [email protected] or visit the website at www.mtna.org.

Music Teachers National Association is a nonprofit organization comprised of 20,000 independent and collegiate music teachers committed to advancing the value of music study and music making to society and to supporting the professionalism of music teachers. Founded in 1876, Music Teachers National Association is the oldest professional music association in the United States.