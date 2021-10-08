WTAMU students and their take on philanthropy

In these trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic where people still find it difficult to get around, students of West Texas A&M University still believe in philanthropy.

In WTAMU, The Wesley Foundation is a Christian group that supports students in many ways: academics, finances, social lives and even life after graduation. The foundation embarks on missionary works in Uganda for three years, where they make donations to the less privileged while propagating the gospel. Dr. Stanley Shaeffer is a professor with The Wesley foundation, who donated $18 million to the Paul and Virginia Engler School of Business.

“Being a part of The Wesley Foundation makes philanthropy mean a lot to me because it means helping your neighbor without expecting anything in return,” said Tolulope Okelola, a business administration graduate student. “Just doing the best that you can for everybody around you and treating strangers as your family.”

Gallery | 1 Photos Photo by Pixabay.com Holding of hands with words of service around it

As individuals, we try to be kind to each other in as little ways as we can afford. In other circumstances, we belong to groups that make impacts in the livelihoods of other people. Sometimes, offering help does not mean the givers have no problems of their own, but so others do not have to be in need.

According to Learning by Giving, students who show modest acts of kindness in cash or kind, can make a big difference in their communities because not all philanthropists need to be billionaires. Their students also sign up because they want to be able to use their resources to make changes in areas they care most about.

Alexis Hernandez is a substitute teacher at The Amarillo Independent School District (AISD), who believes volunteering on a community basis is important, and teaching is one way of showing generosity to kids who are coming up. She is a history major and a senior in WTAMU.

“I first applied as a teaching assistant at AISD in Amarillo and I liked that a lot, so I decided to do substitute teaching,” Hernandez said. “Because you are going to be doing different grades, at different schools, and so I will try doing that probably this year and I really enjoy it.”

Philanthropy is one way of making the society feel warmer for everyone- even animals. Lending a helping hand tells on who we are, and the impact we make with others- giving is living.