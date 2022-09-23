Canyon, Home to WT, Again Named Safest City in Texas, Rises to 21st Safest in Nation

CANYON, Texas — An independent analyst has once again named Canyon, the home of West Texas A&M University, as one of the safest college towns in the country.

SafeWise, a leading online site for all things safety and security, said that Canyon is the safest college town in Texas and the 21st-safest college town in America.

Last year, SafeWise ranked Canyon No. 24 in America.

Canyon is the only city in Texas to make the Top 50 either last year or this year.

SafeWise analyzed FBI crime data for violent crimes and property crimes, with supplemental data including median income and poverty, high school graduation rates, redlining practices, city budget allocations, unemployment rates and other socioeconomic factors.

To qualify for the list, towns must have a population above the median for each state. Canyon was cited for having 0.86 violent crimes per 1,000 people and 8.12 property crimes per 1,000 people; both figures declined from 2020 to 2021.

“We take a lot of pride in making Canyon one of the safest cities in Texas,” said Canyon Police Chief Steve Brush. “Our partnership with WT’s University Police Department is important to uphold Canyon as a safe and secure place for both students and residents. The Canyon community really supports our efforts both on campus and in town.”

Safety rankings such as this are key information as students and parents are considering higher education options, said Chief Shawn Burns of the WT University Police Department.

“One of our top priorities is collaborating with our partners in the City of Canyon and the Canyon Police Department to keep the campus community safe,” Burns said. “It takes all of us to have an impact on crime.”

Previously, WT was ranked No. 1 in Texas and No. 10 nationally by Your Local Security, a separate national security association.

WT’s partnership with Canyon is a key aspect of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched Sept. 23 — has raised more than $110 million.