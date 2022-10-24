Gruver Restaurant Owners Named WT Family of the Year

CANYON, Texas — Gruver small-business owners Francisco and Sara Trejo were named West Texas A&M University Family of the Year during Family Weekend celebrations Oct. 22.

The Trejos were nominated by son Jose, a sophomore business management major.

In his nomination letter, Jose Trejo described his parents as “a prime example of a loving couple sacrificing their entire life back in Mexico to give their children a taste of the American dream.”

“From living in poverty in the high mountains of deep Mexico to business owners, these middle school sweethearts have given my two siblings and I a better life,” their son wrote.

The couple co-owns and operates the Gruver Café; Francisco Trejo also works at Gruver Farm Supply.

“This really surprised me,” Francisco Trejo said. “I came to the U.S. at 15 and went to school in Spearman, but I had to quit school to go to work to send money home to my family. I am proud of my son for working hard.”

“All I want is for my son to keep working hard,” Sara Trejo said. “We’ll always be there for him.”

Family Weekend ran Oct. 21 to 23. Activities included opportunities to meet faculty members, tours of the Virgil Henson Activities Center, the Family of the Year brunch and the Countdown to Kickoff Block Party tailgating events before WT’s game against Central Washington in Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium. Registered families also received free admission to Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum and Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

“The Family of the Year Award recognizes people who have made a significant impact and contribution to the life of a WT student—parents, grandparents, guardians, family members or mentors,” said Sami Thompson, assistant director of family and extended orientation for WT. “By supporting and encouraging our students, Buff families also support WT. Families are valuable partners in helping students make the most of their University experience, and we want to recognize them.”

Jose Trejo said he plans to take over the family business after graduating, offering his parents the chance to return to Mexico.

“They have not only shown me that anything is possible, regardless of your background, but they have also shown me what real love between two caring parents should look like: To always stick together even when times seem tough,” he wrote.

The 2021 winners were Doug and Brenda McDonough. Family of the Year awards have been given since 2017. Winners are chosen by a committee of staff members.

A commitment to family is a key WT value cited in the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

