The West Texan: Design Your Life

This article appears in the Winter 2022 edition of The West Texan. Click the image to read the full issue.

West Texas A&M University alumni can make direct impacts on students’ lives through a new mentorship initiative.

The “Design Your Life” program was launched in fall 2020 in a collaborative effort between the Alumni Association and the Office for Career and Professional Development .

“This is a great opportunity for our future workforce to see what real-world experience looks like and gain valuable insight as they begin to determine the paths they will take post-college, or maybe even what path to take within their time in college,” said Abby Betts ’17, ’19, senior career development coordinator.

Interested students apply to the program, hoping to be connected with Buff alumni who are working professionals.

“The Design Your Life program is crafted to assist students in developing their character, exploring their career options, improving their academic and professional skills, and examining their social responsibilities,” said Ronnie Hall ’95, ’00, Alumni Association executive director. “The college years can be an especially formative time in these students’ lives, and identifying the intersection between their personal and professional interests will help them as they plan out their career path and make plans for their future.”

Mentors will encourage and support students in their quest for academic and professional success. Expectations for mentors include the willingness to assist mentees in formulating plans, goals and strategies for professional and personal development; serving as a role model; demonstrating how to acquire successful networking skills; helping the mentee identify appropriate professional resources; and meeting regularly with their mentee.

“The goal is for the students to come away with a better understanding of their field of interest and the skills needed to be successful in that field, as well as a strong relationship and connection with someone within it,” Betts said.

To sign up, contact Betts at [email protected] or Hall at [email protected]. Deadline is May 1.