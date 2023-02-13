Buff $mart gives relationship advice

As Valentine’s Day approaches, students are gearing up to spend the day on gifts and a romantic day with their significant others. According to the National Retail Federation, consumers are expected to spend an average of $192.80, and more than half are planning to celebrate.

For this semester, Buff $mart will hold advanced money management boot camps for students to attend. The goal is to educate students on real-life financial decisions.

“We’re doing our advanced money management boot camp, which is an extension to the money management boot camp we do in the fall,” Peer Financial Coach Preston Downard said. “This boot camp goes a little bit more in-depth over different topics such as relationships, large purchases, insurance, and just more in-depth for those higher level students to understand a little bit more about finances upon graduation.”

Buff $mart will hold a money management boot camp on Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. in the Senate Chamber Room focusing on relationships and finances. The boot camp will include a panel of guest speakers for couples and single people so students can ask questions.

“We’ll have Dr. Wendler and his wife there, as well as some other couples and some single people, to sit there and talk with students about relationships and how finances apply in those relationships with their many years of experience,” Downard said.

According to the American Psychological Association, money is one of the leading causes of divorce in the United States. Financial instability, disagreements on spending and different incomes are the most common issues in relationships ending.

“This can drastically help students who are looking to be better and understand a little bit more about how to talk about finances with their significant other in the future because finances are one of the leading causes of divorce,” Downard said. “It could be solved simply just by talking about money with each other.”

Students can attend in person or visually by registering on the money management boot camp website. Other boot camps will follow with different topics like large purchases, insurance and investing.