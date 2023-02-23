‘No-Holds-Barred’ Performance Set for WT Concert Band

CANYON, Texas — The West Texas A&M University Concert Band will give a performance brimming with vigor in its upcoming winter concert.

The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. March 5 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus. Admission is free.

“From beginning to end, this is a fast, exciting, no-holds-barred celebration of life,” said Dr. Russ Teweleit, professor of music in the School of Music in the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities.

The program will include John Barnes Chance’s “Incantation and Dance,” a classic work of band literature; “Rest” by Frank Ticheli; “Strange Humors” by John Mackey; and “Wedding Dance” by Jacque Press. It will open with “Ecstatic Fanfare,” adapted from composer Steven Bryant’s “Excstatic Waters,” which will be performed in its entirety in the band’s May 3 concert.

Students Patrick Lucas, a graduate student in music performance from Odessa, and Braden Lefevre, a graduate student in music performance from Canyon, will conduct the Ticheli and Mackey pieces, respectively.

A complete band roster is below.

Concert Band members

Flute: Amaya Rangel, senior from Odessa; Alex Lam, junior from Sachse; Sara Rogalski, senior from Cypress; Rosie Mendoza, senior from Brenham; Lilia Trayler, junior from Stratford; Isabel Hernandez, junior from Amarillo; Elena Moreno, junior from Amarillo; Diana Larraga, senior from Garland; Nalyn Chanthakhoune, sophomore from Amarillo; Jacob Gutierrez, freshman from Farwell; and Hannah Pollard, freshman from Hagerman, New Mexico.

Oboe: Jocelyn Morales, senior from Amarillo; and Katie Carlson, sophomore from Midland.

Bassoon: Kat Clark, junior from Canyon; Kegan Otoole, freshman from Canyon; and Emma Morris, senior from Sunray.

Clarinet: Grace Lindauer, master’s student from Fort Worth; Kayla Cabrera, junior from Bedias; Sydney Fishburn, senior from Spearman; Shawn Frausto, junior from Amarillo; Isla Taber, sophomore from Paris; Faith Powell, sophomore from Amarillo; Jeran Nolen, junior from Stinnett; Robby Sanchez, junior from Canyon; Ashli Sauer, senior from Dumas; Jazmyn McKeel, sophomore from Wylie; Hailey Ysaguirre, sophomore from Hereford; and Lefevre.

Bass Clarinet: Zoe Stovall, sophomore from Amarillo; Graham McFarland, sophomore from Amarillo; and Keely Burkhalter, sophomore from Hereford.

Alto Saxophone: Max Gray, senior from Tomball; Josh Carillo, master’s student from Canyon; Zeke Roberts, senior from Lubbock; Katie Aschoff, master’s student from David City, Nebraska; and Sierra Ochoa, junior from Amarillo.

Tenor Saxophone: Zach Limb, senior from Amarillo; Caydee Burden, freshman from Eureka, Kansas; and Orlando Moreno, sophomore from Stamford.

Baritone Saxophone: Coby Mount, junior from Coahoma; Noah Reneau, senior from Amarillo; and Abby Coon, sophomore from Eureka, Kansas.

Trumpet: Nassir Reyes, junior from Shallowater; Connor McClenny, sophomore from Amarillo; Trey Ferguson, freshman from Booker; Jack Sprague, sophomore from Amarillo; Diego Arias, freshman from Amarillo; Christian Bartlett, freshman from Shallowater; Lucas; and Jerry Lara, master’s student from Midland.

Horn: Norrin Hodgson, senior from Odessa; Bailey Rettig, senior from Brenham; Jenna Gelinas, senior from Roswell, N.M.; Guillermo Gallegos, freshman from Olton; Ericka Ortiz, senior from Canyon; and Thomas Rodriguez, sophomore from Canyon.

Tenor Trombone: Brayden Hebbel, junior from Amarillo; Cyrus Jackson, sophomore from Baytown; Alec Jung, junior from Midland; Caleb Coale, junior from Dallas; Nadia Ortega, senior from Amarillo; and Victoria Wilkinson, junior from Amarillo.

Bass Trombone: Gavin Poole, freshman from Clifton; and DJ Brooks, sophomore from Houston.

Euphonium: Noah Portillo, senior from Lubbock; David Uribe, sophomore from Wheeler; Isaiah Nañez, freshman from Dumas; James Selman, sophomore from Amarillo; Connor Haislip, freshman from Odessa; and Natalie Hernandez, junior from San Angelo.

Tuba: Jayce Nixon, junior from Mansfield; Camron McGuire, sophomore from Claude; Nicholas Sparks, freshman from Wheeler; and Paige Cavenar, freshman from Anna.

Bass: Carson King, sophomore from Thorndale.

Percussion: Colton Leadingham, freshman from Odessa; Cooper Delgado, junior from Childress; Payton Hayes, sophomore from Midland; Haley Hunter, senior from Monahans; Brogan Lichte, senior from Littlefield; Paden Mick, freshman from Dimmitt; Noah Lopez, senior from Lubbock; Charlie Neal, junior from Canyon; John O’Brien, freshman from Anna; and Melinda Thomas, freshman from Amarillo.

Piano: Piper Fowler, sophomore from Amarillo.