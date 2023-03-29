Young Conservatives of Texas at WTAMU release statement standing with Dr. Wendler

Young Conservatives of Texas

West Texas A&M University Chapter

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Alex Casias Jr., Chapter Chairman March 28, 2023

YCT-WTAMU STANDS WITH UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT CANCELING DRAG SHOW

West Texas A&M (Canyon, TX) – The Young Conservatives of Texas at West Texas A&M stand with WTAMU President, Dr. Walter Wendler, in his decision to cancel a planned Drag Show on our campus. These shows are inappropriate for the university setting, and we commend Dr. Wendler for taking a stand against the objectification and denigration of women.

March is Women’s History Month, but leftists want to push womanhood to the side at WTAMU. “Women have fought valiantly, seeking equality in the voting booth, marketplace and court of public opinion. No one should claim a right to contribute to women’s suffering via a slapstick sideshow that erodes the worth of women,” Wendler wrote. These shows are a vehicle for the destruction of our society’s once-stable constructions of gender, both male and female.

While drag shows are presented as harmless and inclusive, they depict women in a caricatured, hyper-sexualized manner. Dr. Wendler is right in saying that they “stereotype women in cartoon-like extremes for the amusement of others and discriminate against womanhood.”

The Left has been pushing the LGBTQ agenda on college students for years and wants to make events like school-sponsored drag shows a regularity–even here in Texas. We encourage all university presidents to take Dr. Wendler’s lead and stand firm against the tides of today’s culture that seeks to turn womanhood into a lewd costume that can be worn by anyone.

