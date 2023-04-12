WT’s Paul & Virginia Engler College of Business Earns International Accolade

CANYON, Texas —AACSB International has reaffirmed its accreditation of the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business at West Texas A&M University.

AACSB accreditation is the most rigorous global standard for business schools and recognizes institutions that meet the highest standards of quality and continuous improvement, said Dr. Amjad Abdullat, dean of the Engler College of Business.

Accredited institutions undergo a review process every five years, including internal assessment, engagement with an AACSB-assigned mentor and a comprehensive evaluation of a business school’s mission, faculty qualifications and contributions, curriculum, and student learning outcomes.

“Only a select group of the world’s leading business schools are accredited by AACSB, and Engler College of Business is proud to be among them,” Abdullat said.

WT is one of 36 business schools that have extended their global accreditation this year. A total of 981 institutions across 60 countries and territories have earned AACSB accreditation in business.

The rigorous process of reaffirmation also included interviews with faculty, staff, students and alumni to gather feedback on the College’s performance.

“West Texas A&M University’s commitment to earning accreditation is a true reflection of their dedication—not only to their students, alumni network and greater business community, but to the higher education industry as a whole,” said Stephanie M. Bryant, AACSB executive vice president and chief accreditation officer.

The reaffirmation is a significant achievement for the College, Abdullat said.

“This is a testament to the quality of our academic programs, and the hard work of our faculty, staff and students who have consistently demonstrated their commitment to academic excellence and innovation in business education,” Abdullat said. “I am profoundly proud of the work the College’s faculty and staff accomplished to achieve this recognition.”

The reaccreditation underscores the College’s commitment to providing the highest quality business education to its students, said Dr. Neil Terry, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.

“This accreditation enhances the value of the College’s business degree, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared to compete in today’s global business environment by graduating from a business program recognized as part of the top 10 percent in the world,” Terry said.

The Engler College of Business programs offer a range of undergraduate and graduate degrees, including a bachelor of business administration and an MBA. The College also offers graduate specialized programs in accounting, finance, computer information systems and business analytics.

The College, which boasts the largest number of enrolled students among all six of WT’s colleges, is routinely named as one of the best business schools in the nation. Its online MBA program recently was ranked No. 20 by the prestigious Princeton Review. Several of its offerings were awarded Best Program status for an 11th consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report in its most recent rankings of online programs.

WT’s master of science in finance and economics has been in the Top 10 for eight consecutive years for TFE Times, an online news platform that’s considered one of the world’s foremost academia media companies. WT’s business faculty members have terminal degrees from such prestigious universities as Harvard, University of California–Berkeley, University of Chicago, University of Minnesota, University of Iowa and University of Texas.

