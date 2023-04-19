Incoming+WT+Freshman+Offered+Enhanced+Learning+Experience+Through+New+Housing+Plan

CANYON, Texas — Incoming West Texas A&M University freshmen will be part of an innovative new housing program that will establish learning communities across campus.

Through the Meta Majors program, incoming freshmen will be clustered with students from the same general courses of study in an effort to promote social and academic networks that enhance the learning experience.

“It is exciting for our Office of Residential Living to provide these enhanced opportunities for students and help to cultivate an environment of intellectual growth and collegial community,” said Dr. Chris Thomas, vice president for student affairs.

Studies show that participation in learning communities can enhance academic performance, increase student gains, provide easier social transitions, and strengthen students’ connections to the institution, said Chance Haugen, assistant vice president of campus community and engagement.

Students can choose their residence hall from among four different price points and will be assigned a room within one of 10 major-based clusters: agricultural sciences; chemistry and physics / life, earth and environmental sciences; Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business; College of Engineering; political sciences / sociology / psychology; education; art / theatre / dance / music; communication and humanities; health sciences; and nursing.

An additional “exploring” cluster encompasses students who haven’t declared majors and students pursuing applied arts and sciences, general studies or interdisciplinary studies degrees.

Only incoming freshmen will be part of the Meta Majors program upon its launch. They will get to choose their room at their New Student Orientation.

If freshmen find a roommate at their NSO or already have one picked out otherwise who would not be part of their cluster, Residential Living will work to place the students together within the Meta Majors community of either student.

Designated rooms have been set aside for returning students, who currently are applying for housing.

“Cultivating a strong sense of belonging among our students is a critical way we can help ensure they have the best-possible university experience,” Thomas said. “We are making these changes to help students find their ‘people,’ so to speak, early on in their educational journey. This is a new way of thinking for WT, but we have faith that we ultimately are creating an environment in which students will benefit greatly by connecting with others academically and socially.”

