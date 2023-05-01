WT Nursing, Health Sciences Students, Faculty Recognized at Spring Reception

CANYON, Texas — Outstanding students in West Texas A&M University’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences were honored at an end-of-year reception April 27.

Students in each of the College’s departments—the Department of Communication Disorders, the Department of Nursing and the Department of Sports and Exercise Sciences—were recognized, as were outstanding faculty members and others.

“Throughout my life, I have been fascinated with the process of teaching and learning, and feel blessed to have a sense of intellectual curiosity as well as a desire to serve others,” said Dr. J. Dirk Nelson, dean. “Similarly, I feel blessed to serve in a manner so that I can help students as well as colleagues realize their educational and professional dreams. We believe that success is a never-ending journey, so it is truly an honor for me to help celebrate the journey of success for the wonderful faculty, staff, and students in the College.”

The reception featured the awarding of 135 student scholarships totaling about $230,000.

Betty Hill and Carolyn Witherspoon each were awarded the Heart of Excellence Award. Hill was the Department of Nursing administrative assistant for more than 30 years, and Witherspoon is an advisory board member for the College and executive director of the Coalition of Health Services.

Among faculty, Dr. Michelle Bartlett, associate professor of sports and exercise science, won the research excellence award; Zeth Collom, instructor of communication disorders, won the service excellence award; and Dr. Collette Loftin, associate professor of nursing, won the teaching excellence award.

Award-winners in Communication Disorders include Kaylee Daosavanh from Amarillo, outstanding undergraduate (junior); Kimberly Follis from Amarillo, outstanding undergraduate (senior); Megan Overby from Lubbock, outstanding first-year graduate student; and Kelsi Cole from Canyon, outstanding second-year graduate student.

Award-winners in Nursing include Josephine Nichols from Evergreen, Colorado, outstanding nursing student (Junior 1); Jamie Crandall from Earth, outstanding nursing student (Junior 2); Lia Schneider from Amarillo, outstanding nursing student (Senior 1); Emily Peters from Amarillo, outstanding nursing student (Senior 2); Phillip Schantin from Pampa, outstanding RN-BSN student; Jasmyne Henderson from Amarillo, outstanding nursing graduate family nursing practitioner student; Addison Velez from Amarillo, outstanding nursing graduate comprehensive student; and Kimberly Riddlespurger from Amarillo, outstanding nursing graduate psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner student.

Award winners in Sports and Exercise Sciences include Lindsey Bullard, a senior sports and exercise science major from Collinsville, outstanding all-level SES student; Rebecca Ellison, a senior athletic training major from Claude, outstanding athletic training student; Alessandra Rendon, a senior sports and exercise science major from Canyon, outstanding applied sports student; Riley Phipps, a senior sports and exercise science major from Canyon, outstanding exercise sciences student; and Hannah Lusk from Canyon, outstanding SES graduate student.

Kristina Arzola, a senior from Muleshoe, was named outstanding health sciences student. Zachary Gillett, a senior from Bryan, was named outstanding health sciences student at the RELLIS campus.

Recognizing and rewarding the best in students, faculty and staff is in line with the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched in September 2021 — has raised more than $120 million.