WT Political Science, Criminal Justice Students Honored

CANYON, Texas — Exemplary students were named and nearly $90,000 in scholarships were awarded as West Texas A&M University’s Department of Political Science and Criminal Justice celebrated the end of the academic year.

The department’s outstanding students for 2022-23 are Nathaniel Aaron Zapata, a junior criminal science major from Plainview; Michael Burden, a senior emergency management administration major from Abilene; Tori Chester, a senior political science major from Lubbock; and Grace Nyabatware, a senior political science major from Amarillo.

“We have outstanding students, and it’s an honor to recognize their hard work and accomplishments by awarding scholarships,” said Dr. Reed Welch, political science and criminal justice department head and WT’s Teel Bivins Professor of American Politics. “Scholarships help ease the financial burdens that students face and also motivates them to continue towards graduation. We greatly appreciate the generosity of our donors and the care they have for our students.”

Scholarship winners include:

Brent T. Lynch Criminal Justice Scholarship: Jared L. Harper, a junior criminal justice major from Borger;

Capt. Ed Foster Law Enforcement Scholarship: Samuel Konnor Fraser, a sophomore criminal justice major from Temecula, California;

Claudia D. Stravato Women in Government Scholarship: Laur Stovall, a junior political science major from Amarillo;

Debra McCartt Public Service and Administration Scholarship: Ali Shinwari, a junior political science major from Amarillo;

Dr. Harry and Mary Ann Hueston Scholarship: Isaac Gomez, a sophomore criminal justice major from Amarillo; Allan Baltazar, a senior criminal justice major from Houston; Addisen K. Pirkle, a junior criminal justice major from Amarillo; and Emma J. Morris, a senior criminal justice major from Sunray;

Dr. James V. Calvi Scholarship: Gomez and Pirkle;

Pat Stephens Honorary Scholarship: J.J. Luna, a sophomore political science major from Dallas; and Casen B. Lucas, a sophomore political science major from Tahoka;

Jesse & Grace Osborn Endowment: Tiffany Brunelle, a sophomore criminal justice major from Belcourt, North Dakota; Mazzy M. Morrison, a freshman criminal justice major from Dumas; and Kristen Danielle Tefertiller, a junior criminal justice major from Holly, Colorado;

John B. and Mary O. Coleman Scholarship: Harper, Fraser, Zapata, and Avonley Shawn Powers, a senior criminal justice major from Dalhart;

John Ward Public Administration Scholarship: Daniel Anderson, a junior emergency management major from Dumas; Josiah Mace, a junior emergency management major from Copperas Cove; David Pruitt, a junior emergency management major from Poolville; Charles Segura, a senior junior emergency management major from Harlingen; Benjamin Smith, a junior emergency management major from Lubbock; and Jason Whitmire, a senior emergency management major from Cypress;

Judge Marvin Jones Scholarship: Jayden Davila, a junior political science major from McAllen; Madelynn Ketels, a junior political science major from Amarillo; Tommy Lawton, a sophomore political science major from Seagoville; Raul Rodarte-Suto, a graduate public administration student from Amarillo; Stephanie Rodarte-Suto, a graduate public administration student from Amarillo; Gina Woodward, a graduate public administration student from Canyon; and Zach Stachura, a political science major from Austin;

Lasater-Looney Political Science Scholarship: Stachura;

Max and Gene Alice Shermin Public Affairs Scholarship: Arwin Lohony, a senior political science major from Amarillo;

Retired Professors Scholarship: Morrison;

Rita Benford Sampson Memorial Scholarship: Jayden Matthew Rollins, a senior criminal justice major from Amarillo;

Sgt. Mike Dunn Memorial Scholarship: Morris; Rollins; Elizabeth Sandoval, a junior criminal justice major from Dumas; Baltazar; and Christian Hernandez, a senior criminal justice major from Killeen;

Travis McBride Political Science Scholarship: Timothy Finley, a junior political science major from Trenton; Luna; Stachura; and Stovall, who also was named the McBride Scholar; and

Walter L. Shelly Political Science Scholarship: Zyna Abujuma, a senior political science major from Amarillo.

The awards reception was held April 26 in the Fairly Group Club at Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium. The department is part of WT’s Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences.

Recognizing and rewarding the best in students is in line with the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched in September 2021 — has raised more than $120 million.