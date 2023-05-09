WT+Spring+2023+Commencement+Ceremonies+Set+for+May+13

CANYON, Texas — More than 1,300 West Texas A&M University students are expected to don caps and gowns to walk across the stage in three commencement ceremonies set for May 13.

“Our graduating students will celebrate a major milestone with their commencement, which is the result of their hard work and dedication to further their education,” said Dr. Neil Terry, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “WT has equipped these graduating students to go on to productive careers or continue their education in professional or graduate school programs, and celebrating this major accomplishment is one of our most important responsibilities.”

In all, WT expects to see 1,310 graduate this spring semester. Additional students who graduate in August also are expected to walk in the May ceremonies.

Commencement exercises will begin at:

Each ceremony will be livestreamed at wtamu.edu/commencement.

Thompson Mayberry, a 1982 graduate of WT, will deliver the alumni charge to the new graduates at each ceremony. Mayberry, a Dimmitt native, was a standout defensive back for the WT football team, which won the Missouri Valley Conference during his years on the team. He currently serves as associate athletic director for corporations for WT Athletics.

Doors at the center, located on the east end of WT’s Canyon campus at the intersection of Russell Long Boulevard and Fourth Avenue, will open to the public an hour before each ceremony begins. Seating is open and on a first-come, first-served basis at the 5,000-seat center. No tickets are required.

Graduates should arrive one hour before their ceremony is scheduled to begin and check in with their college. Agriculture and Natural Sciences, Fine Arts and Humanities, and Business students will enter the north door of the center. Education and Social Services, Nursing and Health Sciences, and Engineering students will enter the south door.

Parking will be available at the center, with overflow parking available behind the Agricultural Sciences Complex and behind the Virgil Henson Activities Center.

Handicapped parking is available at the center.

Each ceremony is expected to last up to two hours. Graduates will exit in a recessional at the end of the ceremonies, and guests may meet their graduates outside the center.

Sign-language interpreters will be available at each ceremony.

Graduating WT students display self-reliance, courage, resourcefulness and the desire to be part of something larger than one’s self, all values that are central to the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched in September 2021 — has raised more than $120 million.