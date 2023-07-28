Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News

WT Alumni Association to Host Meet & Greet for New Lubbock-Area Students, Alums

Chip ChandlerJuly 28, 2023
WT+Alumni+Association+to+Host+Meet+%26+Greet+for+New+Lubbock-Area+Students%2C+Alums

CANYON, Texas — Incoming West Texas A&M University freshmen from the South Plains can meet Buff alumni at an upcoming event in Lubbock.

The WT Alumni Association will host its Senior Sendoff from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at Adventure Park, 5110 29th Drive in Lubbock.

Admission to the park will be paid for by the Alumni Association for WT attendees and will include two go-kart rides, one lazer maze game, and unlimited trips to the Adventure Towers, climbing walls, bumper boats, miniature golf, Ninja Zone and putting green. Admission does not include the ropes course or zip line.

“We want incoming Buff freshmen to have the opportunity to meet each other and start building crucial bonds with their fellow WT students,” said Ronnie Hall, executive director of the WT Alumni Association. “We also want to give them the chance to meet alumni, who can share their WT experiences and offer them some helpful tips.”

WT guests should meet at guest services near the main entrance.

To register, call 806-651-2311.

Recruiting and retaining the best students is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the campaign — which publicly launched in September 2021— has raised more than $125 million and will continue through 2025.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Press Releases
2023-24 WT Arts Season Announced; World-Class Entertainment Available for On-, Off-Campus Audiences
2023-24 WT Arts Season Announced; World-Class Entertainment Available for On-, Off-Campus Audiences
Press Play: WT’s ‘Buff Playlist’-Themed Homecoming Set for Oct. 14; Parade Entry Period Open Now
Press Play: WT’s ‘Buff Playlist’-Themed Homecoming Set for Oct. 14; Parade Entry Period Open Now
The West Texas A&M University Student Government Association leadership team for 2023-24 includes, from left, Chloe Barham, chief justice; Filiberto Avila, president; and Zyna Juma, vice president.
WT Student Leaders Elected, Ready to Start Fall Semester
Employers Sought for WT Back-to-School Job Fair Aug. 24; Deadline Aug. 17
Employers Sought for WT Back-to-School Job Fair Aug. 24; Deadline Aug. 17
Amarillo Family Establishes Nursing Professorship, Three Scholarships at WT
Amarillo Family Establishes Nursing Professorship, Three Scholarships at WT
WT Alumni Association to Host Meet & Greet for New Panhandle-Area Students, Alums
WT Alumni Association to Host Meet & Greet for New Panhandle-Area Students, Alums
The Prairie News • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The PRAIRIE Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *