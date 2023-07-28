WT Alumni Association to Host Meet & Greet for New Lubbock-Area Students, Alums

CANYON, Texas — Incoming West Texas A&M University freshmen from the South Plains can meet Buff alumni at an upcoming event in Lubbock.

The WT Alumni Association will host its Senior Sendoff from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at Adventure Park, 5110 29th Drive in Lubbock.

Admission to the park will be paid for by the Alumni Association for WT attendees and will include two go-kart rides, one lazer maze game, and unlimited trips to the Adventure Towers, climbing walls, bumper boats, miniature golf, Ninja Zone and putting green. Admission does not include the ropes course or zip line.

“We want incoming Buff freshmen to have the opportunity to meet each other and start building crucial bonds with their fellow WT students,” said Ronnie Hall, executive director of the WT Alumni Association. “We also want to give them the chance to meet alumni, who can share their WT experiences and offer them some helpful tips.”

WT guests should meet at guest services near the main entrance.

To register, call 806-651-2311.

