National Analyst: WT Ranks in Top 5 Percent Among Best Colleges in Texas

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University is in the top 5 percent of higher education institutions in Texas, according to new national rankings released this week.

WT landed at No. 12 out of 268 colleges and universities in the state on Stacker’s 25 Best Colleges in Texas ranking.

Thirteen Texas public institutions made the top 25 list. Only five of these—including Texas A&M University and the University of Texas at Austin—ranked higher than WT.

Texas’ higher education system includes 107 public institutions, 73 nonprofit private schools and 88 for-profit private institutions. Stacker compiled a list of the best four-year colleges in Texas using rankings from Niche. Tuition, student-to-faculty ratio, acceptance rate and graduation rate are factors considered in deciding these rankings.

“WT is innovative in its approach to addressing the issues and opportunities associated with higher education institutions, so I appreciate being recognized so near the top of the best 25 colleges in Texas,” said WT President Walter V. Wendler. “At WT, every individual is appreciated for their uniqueness and individuality. That, I believe, is what makes WT one of the best universities in Texas. All students with aspirations and dreams are cherished at WT for who they are. The future of WT, The Panhandle’s University, depends on our willingness and ability to treat everyone as an individual human being, distinctive and unique.”

In a recent essay on the best universities in the world, Dr. Wendler wrote that “Paying attention to people’s needs, recognizing the importance of locality, focusing on specialized offerings to students, careful performance review and excellence in scholarly work, especially when it is focused on solving complex problems, will yield excellence in the world market. As for WT, we will make our mark as a regional research university. To do that, we will focus intently on regional issues. WT will work diligently to engage rural students. We will allow forces at work in our locale to shape who we are. WT’s role will be different but profoundly important for a rural regionally serving research institution.”

WT’s focus is on Panhandle culture and community life, schools in rural settings, enriched enterprise, beef, rural healthcare, water and energy, Wendler said.

“Our longstanding commitment,” he continued, “is to serve the students and the region of the Texas Panhandle, which is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.”

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the campaign — which publicly launched in September 2021— has raised more than $125 million and will continue through 2025.