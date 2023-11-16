Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News

Unpublished O’Keeffe letters unveiled at the Cornette Library

What can we learn from a letter?
Jo Early, Editor-in-ChiefNovember 16, 2023
Artist+Georgia+OKeeffe+met+Ted+Reid+during+her+time+in+Canyon.
Jo Early
Artist Georgia O’Keeffe met Ted Reid during her time in Canyon.

The Friends of the Cornette Library hosted an event on Nov. 15 where the library displayed six unpublished personal letters penned by artist Georgia O’Keeffe. From 1916 to 1918, O’Keeffe taught at West Texas State Normal College where she met then-student Ted Reid, the recipient of four letters and a romantic interest of the artist. Marcelete Reid Dana – Reid’s daughter with his wife, Ruby – received the other two.

Reid’s granddaughter, Jan Minton, brought three suitcases of O’Keeffe-related memorabilia including the letters to Dr. Amy Von Lintel, professor of art history, director of gender studies and an expert on O’Keeffe’s time in Texas. Von Lintel gave a presentation about the letters at the event.

“What can we learn from a letter?” Von Lintel said. “Well, before we even get to the letter, let’s look at the envelopes. And what’s lovely about this is not only were the letters lovingly preserved but the envelopes with the postage marks. That is like a historical treasure trove.”

Von Lintel worked with the staff of the Cornette Library to decipher O’Keeffe’s handwriting. The postmark shows that O’Keeffe mailed the first of the letters to Reid in May of 1946 from New York.

“What she’s saying, ‘seeing you was very good. I must see you again to tell you how good.’ That’s loaded, right?” Von Lintel said. “I don’t know what it means. It could mean romance; it could mean friendship.”

Nov. 15 – the event date – was also O’Keeffe’s birthday. The artist was born on Nov. 15, 1887, and passed away in 1986. The event also marked the day that the Friends of the Cornette Library welcomed a new Chairperson.

“I have set a goal for myself to at least get to 50 memberships to raise our membership,” Renea Dauntes, the incoming chairperson, said. “And in turn, be able to find more things for the library that they need. And if I hit 100, then I’ll be very happy, but 50 is my baseline goal. That’s really cool because, for students, we have memberships that start at $10 for a year.”

Dr. Joanna Kimbell, clinical assistant professor of business law and management and outgoing chairperson, said that the past five years as chairperson of the Friends of the Cornette Library have been “a huge honor.”

“And I’m really proud of some of the things we were able to accomplish, like these walls here in the gallery, getting those in the same color, in the same material,” Kimbell said. “That was a huge thing to get done. Updating the bylaws, starting a scholarship for library staff members who are pursuing a master’s in library science. These have all been initiatives that we wanted to drive forward. But now we’re very focused on what can we do through our fundraising to get resources for the library, and I’m excited to see what Renea is going to do.”

The letters are in a locked display case in the Cornette Library, and a display with historical pictures of O’Keeffe and Reid as well as information about their lives will stand in the Texas Poets’ Corner on the second floor. For more information about the Friends of the Cornette Library, see their page on the West Texas A&M University website.

1
View Comments (1)
More to Discover
More in Campus
Wendler said he was trying to “bite off too much” on the new textbook policy
Wendler said he was trying to “bite off too much” on the new textbook policy
WT students volunteer at the High Plains Food Bank in Amarillo, Texas in April 2022.
Members of WT partner with local church to establish food pantry
The Office of Career and Professional Development hosted the Fall Career and Internship Expo at the First United Bank Center on the West Texas A&M University campus.
Career Expo attracts students, alumni and employers
Texas State Capitol in Austin, TX. (The Prairie News/JoLina Lopez)
Senate Bill 17 impacts diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives at WT
Buffs explain why they are looking forward to the upcoming softball, baseball, and basketball seasons
Buffs explain why they are looking forward to the upcoming softball, baseball, and basketball seasons
Students and community members from across the Panhandle joined together to celebrate the culture of agriculture at Fall Gather.
Students work to build a campus community with event centered on agriculture
More in Community
Judge issues mixed rulings on WT drag show lawsuit
Judge issues mixed rulings on WT drag show lawsuit
Hispanic students struggle to obtain bachelors degrees due to financial stress
Hispanic students struggle to obtain bachelor's degrees due to financial stress
Former WT Title IX director sues university
Former WT Title IX director sues university
West Texas A&M University students protest at the Original Texans sculpture foundation on March 22 2023 (Photo/Jo Early)
WT students sue president, Texas A&M University System officials
The past present and future of the High Plains Food Bank
The past present and future of the High Plains Food Bank
The yarn bombing team posed in front of the Charles K. and Barbara Kerr Vaughan Pedestrian Mall on Jan. 16 2022. (Photo/ Victoria Fatiregun)
Service to all and for all
More in News
The Prairie Newscast: Nov. 15
The Prairie Newscast: Nov. 15
Photo provided by Student Medical Services.
Student Medical Services works to keep colds away
Gretchen Henley (left) and Angelica Medina officially took over as hosts for Advisers Ask in October.
New hosts take on Advisers Ask podcast
Adapting to AI in education: to teach or not to teach.
AI in education: how college is adjusting to the technical advancements
Appreciating the world of science
Appreciating the world of science
Layla Olvera.
Behind the major with Layla Olvera: getting up and close with the Astros
About the Contributor
Jo Early, Editor-in-Chief
Hello, my name is Jo Early and I am a senior digital communication & media major from Amarillo. I transferred from Amarillo College in Spring 2023 and began working as editor-in-chief in Fall 2023. I want to inform the West Texas A&M Community and spotlight student resources. In the future, I hope to work for NPR.
The Prairie News • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (1)

All The PRAIRIE Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • A

    Amy Von LintelNov 16, 2023 at 7:06 pm

    What a great article covering this event. Well done!

    Reply
    https://theprairienews.com/32305/news/unpublished-okeeffe-letters-unveiled-at-the-cornette-library/#comment-16