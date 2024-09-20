High heat, high risks

Texas is known for many things, from its food and scenery to national landmarks like The Alamo. It is also known for its extreme weather, with 2023 being the hottest year recorded, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Extremely high heat is dangerous for many reasons, especially regarding human health and the body. According to the World Health Organization, high heat can cause underlying illnesses to flare up and increase the risk of getting hurt or sick. According to the National Safety Council Injury Facts, from 2014 to 2023, the United States saw 4,308 heat-related injuries – 1,682 in Texas – and 2,764 heat-related injuries – 159 occurring in Texas. The majority of injuries occurred during Aug., whereas the majority of deaths were in July.

Most heat-related injuries are caused by heat exhaustion or heat stroke. People are more at risk of heat stroke when the temperatures outside are higher and over-exerting the body. The Cleveland Clinic explains two kinds of heat stroke: exertional and non-exertional. Exertional heat stroke is from overexerting oneself in hot, humid conditions. Non-exertional heat stroke develops over several days and can be due to age and underlying conditions. While heat stroke causes a majority of heat-related injuries, heat-related deaths are more caused by respiratory diseases and heart conditions, like a heart attack, which can be due to the stress from the heat.

When it comes to being safe in high temperatures, some ways to stay safe: dressing lightweight, staying indoors as much as possible and acclimatizing oneself to get used to the heat. When someone is not used to the heat, it can be detrimental to their health, so doing small activities in the heat and gradually picking up pace is safer. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises drinking plenty of fluids and staying hydrated. And try not to do so before getting thirsty. Sports drinks are also good for getting minerals and salts back into the body since sweating causes the body to lose those minerals and salts.