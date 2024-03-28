Since 1919

WT to offer embedded associate’s degrees

Carlie Rutledge, Multimedia ReporterMarch 28, 2024
Starting in the fall of 2024, WT students will be able to earn an associate’s degree in addition to their bachelor’s.

Associate’s degrees are typically obtained through local community colleges or online courses, with the exception of some four-year universities. According to a press release by Chip Chandler, West Texas A&M will soon be one of the four-year institutions offering students the chance to earn their associate’s degree.

Once the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board gives its final agreement, students attending WT can get their associate’s degree from eight different degree options. The eight degrees include two associate of art choices—liberal arts and humanities and multidisciplinary studies—and six associate of science degrees—business, education, health sciences, mathematics, natural sciences, and social sciences. To earn an associate’s degree through WT, students must complete 60 credit hours. 42 of those hours are core classes, and the remaining 18 hours align with the student’s major.

By offering the option for an associate’s degree, WT increases the likelihood of students returning to finish their bachelor’s but also gives them the chance to take a break if needed. It also ensures that students have completed their core classes before leaving, making it easier for students to return in the future.

According to the Imagine America Foundation, students with an associate’s degree can start with a higher salary or wages, which can be boosted in the middle of the student’s career. Studies by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show that in 2022, the weekly earnings of someone with only a high school diploma will be roughly $853, whereas having an associate’s degree can increase the weekly earnings by $152. This means that the average worker who completes an associate’s degree earns roughly $1,005 per week.

The associate of science in mathematics will become available in the fall of 2024, and the other seven available programs will become available in the spring of 2025. Along with current students, previous students who have left WT in the past can submit their transcripts to figure out if they have earned an associate’s degree.
About the Contributor
Carlie Rutledge, Multimedia Reporter
Hello, my name is Carlie.  I am a junior transfer student from the University of North Texas.  This is my first year at WT and I’m majoring in digital communication and media.  I am originally from Houston, Texas, and hope to get to travel the world one day.  I have been reading and writing for as long as I can remember, so I hope to make a career out of it all by becoming a photojournalist and maybe, hopefully, publishing a book or two.
The Prairie News

