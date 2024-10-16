Annual Homecoming dodgeball tournament continues to be a hit among students

Continuing a new tradition, WT Campus Activities Board (CAB) and WT Rec Sports co-hosted this year’s dodgeball tournament. Students were encouraged to gather a team of friends and compete.

West Texas A&M University’s annual dodgeball tournament took place in Virgil Henson Activities Center (VHAC) All-Purpose Room on Wednesday, Oct. 9. The tournament was co-hosted by the WT CAB and WT Rec Sports. Registration started at 5 p.m. and games began at 6 p.m.

Teams were able to sign up to compete in the tournament for free through IMLeagues.

The tournament was split into two brackets: men’s and co-ed. 16 teams signed up to compete.

The All-Purpose Room in VHAC was divided into two courts. There were two games going on at all times to keep the bracket running smoothly.

The WT CAB provided pizza for competitors and students attending to watch the matches.

Aside from competitors, a large number of students also came to the VHAC to watch the games.

“The Office of Student Engagement and Leadership started hosting the Homecoming Dodgeball in 2018,” Campus Activities Coordinator Sabrina Pugh said. “But 2024 is the first year for the new Campus Activities Board to take it over.”

It is expected that the CAB will continue to host the Homecoming Dodgeball Tournament in the years to come.