Lady Buffs go for the kill over Halloween weekend

If there was a monster at West Texas A&M University’s campus over Halloween weekend, it was the Lady Buffs Volleyball team. On Oct. 30 and Nov. 1, the Lady Buffs completed two separate clean sweeps for their twelfth straight win of the season. Their first sweep came against the Aggies of Cameron University of Lawton, Oklahoma.

The Lady Buffs dominated the game with an overwhelming attack, recording 51 kills to the Aggie’s 24. They ended the night with a hitting percentage of .321 to the Aggie’s .064. Over the three sets, the Aggies never scored above 20 points.

One of the notable players of the night was junior and communications major Emma Becker, who scored 13 kills with no errors. She was closely followed in the scoring attack by Senior Camy Jones, who recorded 12 kills of her own.

The Lady Buffs also led in service aces, serving the ball untouched over the net five times as opposed to the Aggies one. Freshman Kaycee Cavanaugh led the charge with two aces. Another ace was delivered by Junior Currie Marusak, who also recorded nine kills.

The Lady Buffs looked even more aggressive on Nov. 1’s game against the Lobos of Sul Ross State University of Alpine, Texas.

The game began competitively enough, with the lead switching hands ten times during the first set. This would not last. The Lady Buffs held the Lobos to nine points in the second set and 12 in the third. The Lobos had 22 kills on the night, while the Lady Buffs had 45 despite ten fewer attempts.

By the end of the night, the Lady Buffs had recorded a hit percentage of .414 to the Lobos .010. The domination did not just take place during the attack. During the serve, the Lady Buffs scored six aces to the Lobos two. Defensively, they recorded nine blocks to the Lobos two. Even in terms of scores due to errors, the Lady Buffs outplayed the Lobos. The Lady Buffs committed only nine errors on the night, as compared to the Lobos 22.

Becker had another big night, accounting for 10 kills. However, it was Marusak who led the scoring against the Lobos with 11 kills. Senior Bryli Contreras, a Canyon native who is double majoring in accounting and finance, also had an impressive night. She recorded four of the team’s six aces and also led the team defensively with 18 digs.

The Lady Buffs are currently undefeated in the Lone Star Conference, putting them in first place during the final month of competition before the postseason.