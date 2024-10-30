Beyond the 9-to-5: Dr. Guglielmo Manfredi

Dr. Guglielmo Manfredi, professor of music, joined the School of Music at West Texas A&M University in 2009 and teaches applied horn lessons and instrumental conducting.

Originally from Italy, Manfredi received his Bachelor of music in Horn Performance from WT in 2004, his Master of music in Horn Performance from the University of Miami in 2006 and his Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Horn Performance and Conducting from the University of Miami in 2011.

Manfredi’s interest in playing the French horn stems from his Godfather, who was a horn performer.

“My Godfather is the Principal Horn of the Carlo Felice Opera in Genova,” Manfredi said. “And so ever since I was little, I would always go to those concerts, and I would always see him play the horn, and when it came time to choose an instrument in band – that was really the logical choice.”

Manfredi’s favorite aspect of the horn is the sound.

“In many instances when the hero shows up, it’s always the horn that comes over like John Williams or Hans Zimmer,” Manfredi said. “And that’s what really attracted me to the instrument – it’s just this beautiful lush sound, and that’s what’s exciting.”

Outside of teaching horn lessons at WT, Manfredi plays for the Amarillo Symphony.

“On top of the academic rigor, I play in the Amarillo Symphony. I also play with the Amarillo Opera,” Manfredi said. “It’s a lot of playing during the academic year, a lot of late nights.”

Beyond the horn, Manfredi is working to finish up his pilot’s license.

“It’s a great hobby because I get to be up there and no one can call me, nobody can reach me, I don’t have to solve problems–which is fantastic.” Manfredi said jokingly.

In addition to his hobbies, Manfredi also cycles with his road bike.

“During the summer, when I have a little more time, I really enjoy cycling,” Manfredi said. “Again, hobbies that allow me to have my space, and be by myself, and be with my thoughts.”