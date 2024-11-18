Gather Together at Friendsgiving at the Cafeteria

The Office of Student Engagement and Leadership (OSEL), along with Aramark Dining Services, will be organizing a Friendsgiving at the Caf on Nov. 21st from 4:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The menu will consist of turkey, stuffing, green bean casserole, corn and pumpkin pie.

Marketing Manager for dining services for Aramark, Victoria Coldiron, explained the details for this event.

“This is an annual event,” Coldiron said. “We have always served a Thanksgiving meal on the Thursday before students go home for the break, but this is the second year that we’ve done the ‘Friendsgiving’ event.”

Coldiron explained the other activities that are available during Friendsgiving.

“Like last year, we will have a banner set up near the entrance for students to write on a leaf what they are thankful for and put it on the banner,” Coldiron said. “We will have buttons and stickers available for students that say ‘Thankful For You.’”

Coldiron also explained that students get to make their own friendship bracelets during this event.

Ribbon Saisasong, a student worker at the OSEL, explained who can attend this event.

“This event is open to all students on campus or even remote,” Saisasong said.

Saisasong also explained that while this event is only open to students and not the public, students who do not have dining dollars or a meal plan can attend this event.