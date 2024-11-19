The 2024 Election results: what students need to know

Four years after President Joe Biden beat out former President Donald J. Trump in the 2020 election, Vice President Kamala Harris took on the challenge herself following Biden’s stepping down as the Democratic party nominee on July 21. Officially accepting the nomination on Aug. 1. Though only having 107 days out from election day to campaign, she managed to raise $1 billion alongside her chosen Vice Presidential nominee, Democratic Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz.

Though Harris ran a campaign that garnered her 226 electoral votes, it was not enough to win the election. On Nov. 5, former President, now President-Elect Trump, was announced as the winner of the 2024 presidential election with 312 electoral votes. Alongside his chosen Vice Presidential nominee, Republican Senator and Vice President-Elect from Ohio, JD Vance.

The U.S. House election ended with a Republican majority of 218 seats to the Democratic 212 seats. The Senate Election ended with a Republican majority as well of 53 seats to the Democratic 47 seats. Meaning that in the 2024 election, the Republican party gained four seats in the senate and the Democratic party lost four seats.

In Texas election news, incumbent Republican Senator Ted Cruz won reelection with 49% of Texas voters over the Democratic nominee, Colin Allred with 45% of Texas voters.

In Amarillo, Proposition A was voted against by 59% of voters, which intended to make the city a “Sanctuary City for the Unborn,” declaring abortion illegal in Amarillo and a crime to aid or travel through the city to get an abortion somewhere else. Proposition B was voted against by 52%, which intended to expand the amount of city council members from four to six. Proposition C was voted against by 60%, which intended to expand city council members’ term limit from two years to four; And stagger terms. Proposition D was voted against by 50%, which intended to simplify the act of recalling a city council member. Finally, Proposition E was voted in favor by 55%, which intended to establish a way of filling a city council vacancy under special circumstances. Information collected from both Randall and Potter Counties for the City of Amarillo election results.