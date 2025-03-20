Immigration and Customs Enforcement: What the WT community should know

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) is a federal agency under the Department of Homeland Security that focuses on border security immigration enforcement and investigates transnational crimes. Within I.C.E., the department oversees two primary divisions: Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), which are delegated specific responsibilities.

Through ERO, they work to uphold U.S. immigration law regarding those that “present a danger to our national security, are a threat to public safety, or who otherwise undermine the integrity of our immigration system.” For instance, their day-to-day operations include domestic transportation, bond management, identification and arrest, detention, supervised release, and removing undocumented aliens from U.S. soil. Additionally, HSI works to “investigate, disrupt, and dismantle transnational criminal organizations and terrorist networks that threaten or seek to exploit the customs and immigration laws.” HSI’s responsibilities include investigating illegal movement across the border, whether that includes money, technology, people, and contraband.

On Jan. 21, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump’s Administration announced the cancellation of a previously initiated policy that prevented I.C.E. from making arrests in hospitals, schools, and churches, which were renowned “safe havens.”A couple of days later, on Jan. 23, 2025, the Trump Administration ordered deportation flights. On Jan. 25, 2025, I.C.E. field offices were instructed to detain at least 75 non-US-citizens on a daily basis.

Since I.C.E. is now directed to meet a specific quota each day on the number of undocumented citizen arrests and they are not hindered from entering school jurisdictions, the following information pertains to what West Texas A&M University students, staff, faculty, and community should know about how newly established administrative orders affect WT’s campus, from WT’s University Police Department (UPD) Chief of Police, Shawn Burns:

Has UPD or administration provided any training or guidance on handling situations involving I.C.E. on campus?

UPD officers are trained in working with other law enforcement agencies, and we have procedures we follow.

What is UPD’s role when I.C.E. comes onto the WT campus? Are officers required to cooperate, and if so, in what capacity?



UPD officers will assist federal I.C.E. officers as we would any other sworn law enforcement agency conducting business on the WT campus.

Does WT have any official policies or procedures in place regarding I.C.E. enforcement on campus?

WT complies with state and federal laws.

What legal limitations exist on I.C.E.’s actions on a public university campus, and what rights do students, staff, and faculty have in such situations?

Sworn law enforcement cannot enter residential dorm rooms without a search/arrest warrant, and there are other areas of the university where access is restricted, which would prevent them from entering.

What should students, staff, and faculty do if they encounter I.C.E. agents on campus?

Act as you would if you saw any other sworn law enforcement officers on campus.

What resources, including legal aid or advocacy groups, does the university provide for students, staff, or faculty who may be affected by I.C.E.?

WT does not provide legal advice.

How does the UPD balance campus safety with immigration enforcement concerns?

UPD is committed to the safety of the WT community and campuses through the enforcement of state and federal laws.

Who should students, faculty, or staff contact if they are concerned about immigration enforcement, and what should they know about I.C.E. and campus safety?

As always, anyone may contact UPD if they have concerns about campus safety.

Has I.C.E. ever conducted operations on or near campus in the past? If so, how did the university police department respond?

To my knowledge, I.C.E. has not conducted operations on the WT campus.

Are there any discussions about future policies or changes in response to I.C.E. activity in the area?

UPD does not establish university policies.

The recent policy changes allowing I.C.E. to operate in more locations, including universities, raise questions about their potential impact on the WT community. UPD follows state and federal laws but does not provide legal guidance or resources related to immigration enforcement. As these policies take effect, students, staff, and faculty may seek external information to better understand their rights and learn more about the changes.