Setting the Standard; WT’s new wool judging team takes the win

Amy Scriffiny is a freshman from Olathe, Colorado, who is studying Agricultural Media and Communication at West Texas A&M University.

Scriffiny had never judged wool before attending WT, but started competing during her first semester in order to be on other judging teams during her time at WT. Now, she is on the new wool judging team at WT and helped her team win a national contest in her home state of Colorado during the team’s first year.

The WT wool judging team, which consists of 16 members, traveled to Denver to compete at the National Western Stock Show, on January 16th and Scriffiny was one of them.

“My team is made up of diverse, unique individuals,” Scriffiny said. “That all share a strong determination to better themselves, work hard, and make a name for the WT wool judging program.”

Scriffiny explained what it felt like to be on a new judging team that won the entire competition and the emotions that came with it.

“Coming out of the contest, I was nervous that I did not place classes right,” Scriffiny said. “The team was anxious after the contest, not knowing how it went.”

However, the WT wool judging team showed the agriculture world that even if you are new, with hard work and dedication, you can be successful.

“No first-year program team had won the NWSS contest since it started,” Scriffiny said. “The WT wool judging team made history that day.”

Scriffiny explained the upcoming contest that is next on the horizon for the WT wool judging team.

“Our next and final contest is on March 17th in Houston,” Scriffiny said. “We plan to make history here also.”