Buffs turn passions into businesses

At West Texas A&M University, while students balance classes, assignments and their social lives, a new trend is emerging: student entrepreneurship. Young innovators are not just attending lectures and studying for their exams but are also launching their own businesses. From handmade crafts to fitness and retail, these student entrepreneurs are transforming their ideas, hobbies and passions into a reality.

Every entrepreneur has their own unique story detailing the inception of their business and the journey it took to evolve into its current form. Isayah Hernandez, a junior and a civil engineer major, is the young entrepreneur behind the retail store, Paved Dreams, shares the story of how his business began.

“I had a vision of putting my own spin on clothes,” Hernandez said. “As I started to understand fashion, the more creative I became, I realized that I could make money while doing something I love.”

Inspiration can come from anywhere; some ideas spark instantly, and others have a slow burn. However they form these ideas can emerge from any situation, even those that aren’t ideal.

Riley Velazquez, a sophomore, and business undergraduate studying small business management and entrepreneurship, explains where the idea for her fitness business, Reunited Yoga, came from and how it all started.

“During my first year at WT, I experienced a sudden onset of autoimmune diseases,” Velasquez said. “Unaware of the prognosis, I struggled with my health. In December 2021, I lost my grandmother, and my grief further deteriorated my well-being. In high school, my basketball coach had introduced my team to yoga and pilates as alternatives for active rest days between practices and games. Remembering this, I decided to start practicing yoga again as a way to stay active amidst my physical struggles, knowing the benefits exercise and movement bring to mind and body.”

With dreams of opening up their own businesses, these entrepreneurs often face numerous challenges. From managing time effectively to maintaining personal well-being, this journey is filled with obstacles that test their resilience and determination.

“School takes a big portion of my time, so it can be difficult to fit the business in my schedule sometimes,” Hernandez said. “I balance school and my business by setting a schedule and staying consistent in what I need to do. This allows me to stay disciplined and prevents me from doing anything last minute.”

Velasquez shares one of the challenges she faces as an aspiring yoga teacher.

“The challenges I have faced so far primarily revolve around my personal struggle with patience,” Velasquez said. “This journey has taught me that there is much to learn through the process of waiting.”

These challenges present valuable lessons, helping young entrepreneurs grow and adapt. After each set-back and triumph, they gain insights that shape their business, ultimately preparing them for what’s ahead in the world of entrepreneurship.

“Reality sets in daily; I realize that I shouldn’t place too many expectations on myself, as they can sometimes lead to disappointment,” Velasquez said. “Instead of focusing on what I can’t control— I’m choosing to take things one step at a time and put forth my best effort in all that I do.”

Velasquez and Hernandez offer their advice for aspiring entrepreneurs embarking on their own journeys. Drawing from their own experiences, they share invaluable lessons and tips on overcoming obstacles and turning dreams into a reality.

“My advice to anyone starting their own business is to go for it,” Velasquez said “Plan it, visualize it, dream about it, and talk about it. Change your approach, mindset, and attitude, and everything else will fall into place. Be frugal—save what you can, but don’t forget to invest in yourself. Sometimes, you need to spend a little to make a little. Money will always come back to you; treat it as a manifestation, prayer, or mantra.”

Hernandez shares the importance of encouraging anyone who has the desire to start a business.

“I encourage anyone who wants to start a business because in the end, no amount of money can satisfy you like something you’re passionate about,” Hernandez said.

“Chasing a dream is an incredible feeling, and that’s something that I’ve learned over the years.”

This generation of college students is continually discovering new methods to support themselves through school, kickstarting their career before even earning their degrees. This isn’t just about attending a university; it’s about embracing the essence of what universities represent–a community of teachers and scholars dedicated to growth and learning.

“WT has shown me a phenomenal amount of support, whether that was new friends encouraging me to continue the business or if it was professors noticing the unique style of my clothing,” Hernandez said. “It hasn’t gone unnoticed and I’m extremely grateful for this university.

Here are the links to keep up with Isayah Hernandez and his business on Instragram, Paved Dreams. https://www.instagram.com/paved.dreams?igsh=cnFkZnk4bG9hdmpq&utm_source=qr And Riley Velasquez and her business, Reunited Yoga. https://www.instagram.com/reunitedyoga?igsh=MTMxNmR2eXpkeGhubQ%3D%3D&utm_source=qr