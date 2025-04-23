Explore Peru by studying abroad

West Texas A&M University’s Spanish Department is offering students a chance to experience the rich culture, history, and language of Peru through a summer study abroad program. From May 31 through- June 28, students can immerse themselves in daily life and explore Peru’s vibrant heritage.

With the March 5 registration deadline fast approaching, the WTAMU Spanish Department is calling on students to seize the opportunity to study abroad in Peru. While recruitment has been a challenge, faculty members are optimistic that more students will recognize the value of this unique experience. The program offers a chance to practice Spanish in real-world settings by immersing students in Peru’s culture and history, from the gastronomic capital of the Americas being Lima to the ancient Incan ruins. Students will also have the opportunity to explore Peru’s diverse ecosystems, all while gaining a deeper understanding of Peru’s history. The program is designed to enhance language skills, expanded academic horizons, and create lasting memories through first-hand experiences of local traditions, art, and cuisine. Students can expect a fully immersive journey that not only enriches their Spanish proficiency but also opens their eyes to the beauty and complexity of one of South America’s most culturally rich nations.

“Students will realize how diverse the Latino culture is,” Eduardo Huaytan-Martinez, assistant professor of Spanish, director of the Spanish program said.

Students will visit iconic locations such as Lima’s Downtown and Miraflores districts, as well as the breathtaking region of Ica on June 14. These destinations offer an immersive cultural experience, from exploring ancient Incan history to enjoying Peru’s world-famous cuisine. The approximated total cost that must be paid to WT is $7,223.03, the cost covers essential expenses such as housing, transportation, entry fees, and academic resources, ensuring a well-rounded and enriching educational journey.

“Whether it is a doctor who treats patients originating from other countries, a teacher with students from underrepresented backgrounds, or a scientist working in a multinational, it is increasingly necessary for graduates to be able to navigate difference and work with people from other cultures and backgrounds,.” said Nick Gozik, dean of global education at Elon University in North Carolina in an interview with U.S. News about How Study Abroad Can Benefit College Students. Beyond language acquisition, studying abroad helps develop adaptability, global awareness, and independence which are skills that are key in today’s connected world. Students who participate in programs like this often return with a new perspective on their studies and future career paths.

“You’ve got to look at travel as not a frivolous thing because it’s part of your life story,” said Heather Gibson, Ph.D., professor in the UF College of Health & Human Performance’s Department of Tourism, in an interview with UF news. Gibson emphasized that travel provides invaluable experiences that shape who we are and how we see the world.

As the registration deadline nears, the Spanish Department encourages students to seize this opportunity for both academic and personal growth, as exploring new cultures can enrich their perspectives and expand their global understanding. Students can find more information here .