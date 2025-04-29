Since 1919

The girl beyond the game: Gam Songprasert

Aspen Durham, ContributorApril 29, 2025
Aspen Durham
Gam Songprasert practicing long shots at Palo Duro Creek Golf Course. April 9, 2025.

Gam Songprasert is currently working toward getting her master’s degree in Accounting at West Texas A&M University. She is an influential member of the WT Lady Buffs golf team.

Songprasert is from Chiang Mai, Thailand, and has been playing golf for approximately 14 years.

“I’ve played since I was, like, nine,” Songprasert said. “It’s been a very long journey.”

After four years, Songprasert has mastered the art of balancing school, golf, and her social life.

“In the morning, I get to have time to myself to do homework and study,” Songprasert said. “Then, after that, we practice.”

Whenever she has free time, Songprasert enjoys spending time with her teammates, baking, listening to podcasts, and doing jigsaw puzzles.

Songprasert is the second WT golfer in her family. Her sister was a member of the Lady Buffs golf team before her, and her description of Coach Jameson was an influential piece in Songprasert’s decision to come play for WT.

Gam Songprasert practicing with Logan Culpepper. April 9, 2025.
(Aspen Durham)

“She’s like a mom,” Songprasert said. “She’s really nice and funny, and that’s the biggest part that made me come [to WT].”

Although golf does require physical strength and endurance, it is ultimately a mental game.

“I have heard more than once that golf is 70% mental,” Songprasert said. “So, I would think I play better if I’m in a good head space.”

Aside from having a clear head, a positive mindset is an important aspect of golf.

“Even when I’m not hitting well, if I just maintain a good attitude, I can still shoot kind of good,” Songprasert said.

Next year, while finishing her master’s, Songprasert will be the Lady Buffs’ graduate assistant. Then, after graduating, she will join an accounting company that has offered her a position.

The Lady Buffs have been lucky to have a player as dedicated to the game and team as Songprasert.

