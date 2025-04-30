WT Outdoors: Where adventure meets education

West Texas A&M’s Virgil Henson Activities Center (AC), built in 1970, is a hub where students and the public can educate themselves, challenge each other and build friendships. It is home to many organizations – one of those being WT Outdoors.

WT Outdoors (WTO), a program provided through Recreational sports, gives students the chances to explore life outside the classroom. Through hands-on skills clinics and guided adventures, this program equips students with tools and knowledge they need to experience outdoors.

Brianna Jarratt, the assistant director of Rec sports, runs the WTO program at WT, where she organizes trips for people with different levels of knowledge of outdoors.

“Our trips range from local educational experiences exploring Palo Duro Canyon to kayaking, backpacking, and rock climbing all across the Southwest,” Jarratt said. “Our trips are designed for all levels of enthusiasts, especially beginners, as we teach any of the skills necessary to succeed on the adventure.”

So far this semester, WTO has hosted nine of ten Adventure Trips. The most recent one being their trip to White Sands Sledding Adventure in White Sands National Park and Valley of Fires, New Mexico.

“We learned about desert life along a hike through the desert ecosystem and enjoyed an afternoon of sand sledding down 40 ft dunes,” Jarratt said. “We wrapped up our adventure camping near the Valley of Fires Rec Area where a 5,000-year-old ancient lava flow is still visible today and the desert ecosystem has grown through it to be abundant with life.”

Students can also put their skills to the test without leaving campus by climbing the Rock Climbing Tower or by participating in any of the challenges offered throughout the semester.

“We offer our infamous Mile High Challenge, where students challenge themselves to climb an entire mile up our wall [which equates to 132 climbs],” Jarratt said. “At the end of it all, we celebrate with a party by giving away over $1,000 worth of prizes and awarding our Mile High Club t-shirts.”

WTO skills clinics offer students hands-on insight into outdoor recreation, covering topics like pro-tips for rock climbing, intro to kayaking, backpacking fundamentals and essential outdoor knots. These clinics are not only educational but are also free making them an accessible way for students to build confidence and skills before heading out on an adventure.

Students can also take their own adventures with the help from WTO’s rental center, which offers affordable gear like tents, kayaks and bikes. To support lifestyle activities, the staff even provides free bike tune ups for all students, staff and members of VHAC.

Students interested in WTO Adventure Trips can visit the WT Rec Sports page. These trips are budget friendly, with fees that cover a guided adventure, transportation, camping gear and most of the meals while on the trip. Spots open on the first day of each semester and they fill up fast.

Beyond the tactical skills and outdoor education these adventures can offer deeper benefits. Participants often gain improved mental health, stress relief and a stronger connection to nature while building friendships and confidence along the way.

“Students gain major health benefits ranging from boosting one’s mental health to reducing one’s risk for disease,” Jarratt said. “Additionally, we design our trips to be an opportunity for students to decompress from the stress of student life and enjoy oneself in nature along the way.”

As the spring semester winds down and summer approaches, the WTO continues to offer opportunities for students to get outside and stay active by joining a hike to PDC or camping in the mountains of New Mexico. For those who plan to take their own adventures the Rental Center and the climbing tower also stay available though the summer.

“My ultimate passion is helping people discover the wonders of Outdoor Recreation and educating them on how to do so safely and ethically,” Jarratt said.

Students can stay updated with WTO’s activities and adventures by following the WT Rec Sports page on instagram (@wtrecsports), visiting their WT Rec Sports website and they can stop by the Climbing Tower to learn more.